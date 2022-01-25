- CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Mentor to Welcome Trader Joe’s Store

U.S. Struggles With Coronavirus Amid A Surge Of New Cases

A new Trader Joe’s location is opening up in Northeast Ohio.  This time, it’s on the east side of Greater Cleveland in Mentor.

The official launch date is on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. on 9474 Mentor Avenue.

Expect doors to open following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The 9,900 square-foot store will be the 7th Trader Joe’s in Ohio and the 3rd in the Northeastern part of the state. Shoppers will see artwork highlighting several points of interest in the area, including Lake Erie, Headlands Beach State Park and the Mentor Lagoons.

The opening is also becoming good news for Mentor as 95 percent of employees hired are “from the neighborhood.”

You can still apply for a job at the new location, or any other Northeast Ohio locations, here!

 

