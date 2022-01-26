R.I.P. Original “Charlie Brown” Voice Actor Peter Robbins Has Died at Age 65

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

One of the most well-known child actors of all-time, and one of the key players in the iconic Peanuts gang Holiday specials, recently just passed away.

Peter Robbins has died at the age of 65 as confirmed by members of his family.

From Complex:

Fox 5 San Diego spoke with Robbins’ family who confirmed the Peanuts voice actor died by suicide last week. He began voicing Charlie Brown in 1963 at the age of nine, starring in some of Peanuts’ most iconic specials including A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Boy Named Charlie Brown and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Robbins had been so proud of his work on the Peanuts gang cartoons, he even got a tattoo of both Charlie Brown and Snoopy on one of his arms.

In recent years, he had served time in prison “for making criminal threats” starting in 2015 before he was released in 2019.

Afterwards, he became an advocate for anyone like him who has been suffering from bipolar disorder and would seek treatment himself:

Robbins’ agent, Dylan Novak, told TMZ that Robbins checked himself into a California mental hospital after Christmas, later discharging himself against the advice of medical staff on January 18. Novak told the outlet the last time he spoke to Robbins he said, “I really need your prayers.”

Robbins would go on to act in ‘The Munsters,’ ‘Get Smart’ and ‘The Donna Reed Show’ among other projects before leaving his acting career behind in 1972.

He is survived by his family, who is asking “for privacy” at this time.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Valerie Macon and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Alberto E. Rodriguez and Getty Images