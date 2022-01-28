Tasha K Is Speaking After Losing $4 Mil. Lawsuit To Cardi B [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Tasha K is a blogger/vlogger with a following of one million on her YouTube channel, unWinewithTashaK. Cardi B sued Blogger Tasha K, for posting videos where she alleged, that Cardi B was a prostitute who dabbled in drugs and had contracted STIs. Allegations that according to Cardi B made her suicidal. When Tasha K wouldn’t take the posts down Cardi B took her to court and won. Tasha K was found liable on 3 separate claims, and Cardi B has been awarded around $4 million.

Having to come off that kind of cheese would be enough to make most shut up and shut down, but not Tasha K , she took to her own sword, her YouTube channel, to release her own 12 minute video statement about losing the lawsuit against Cardi B. According to Tasha K they knew the verdict was going to go down like that however she wouldn’t change a single thing.

“These last four years fighting this conspiracy case have been extremely challenging and yet I wouldn’t change a single thing about any of it,” …“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc on our society and in our neighborhoods.” Tasha K went on to say “There was no defamation, no invasion of privacy, and suicidal thoughts and we proved that with sufficient, factual evidence,”

Ummm….CRICKETS…we don’t want nooo problems. #IJS

Take a listen to Tasha K’s video statement below and then give us your thoughts.

