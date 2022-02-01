Ashanti And Fans Slayed The National Anthem During AFC Championship [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

R&B singer Brandy would have made Whitney Houston proud when she slayed The National Anthem to kick off the NFC Championship game on Sunday, however in the opposite corner R&B singer Ashanti experienced a mic malfunction while singing The National Anthem to kick off the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Team work makes, the dream work!!

Much like Brandy, Ashanti took to center stage to sing The National Anthem during the AFC Championship game with the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs when her mic malfunctioned mid song. The 41 year old Ashanti that has been in the game since she was a teenager did the only thing a professional could do, and that is to keep on singing. The charged up crowd in Arrowhead stadium recognizing what was happening, had Ashanti’s back, then decided to become her back up choir and sing the song with her.

The scene at Arrowhead Stadium with Ashanti and the crowds rendition of The National Anthem that has since went viral, was a bone chilling testament of the line ‘O’er the land of the free and at the home of the brave’.

The Bengals went on to complete the greatest comeback in conference championship history to win the AFC Championship with a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Super Bowl LVI is set to go down with the Cincinnati Bengals vs the Los Angeles Rams on the Rams home field at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Take a look at the videos below.

