LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

A bizarre finding was made in one of the sewers on Cleveland’s east side in an area close to East Cleveland that has already shocked those on the scene.

One of the workers for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District found “what appears to be human remains” on Feb. 2.

It is actually quite disturbing what was found on a cold and wet day.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the 16400 block of Euclid Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a deceased person found inside a sewer. On scene, it was learned that the worker found the unidentified remains. Police said the age and gender of the deceased person’s remains are currently unknown.

No additional information regarding the remains have been announced as of yet as it will undergo examination.

Cleveland Police are investigating the matter.

