The Highest-Rated Private High Schools in Greater Cleveland for 2026

Private high schools across Greater Cleveland have built strong reputations for academics, athletics, arts, faith-based education and college preparation.

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Many have served Northeast Ohio families for generations, while others attract students from across the country through specialized programs and boarding opportunities. Niche recently released its 2026 rankings, and we’ve kept the schools in the same order while adding original context about each campus. See which 30 private high schools earned a spot on this year’s list.

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Each year, Niche evaluates schools using factors such as academics, college readiness, culture, diversity, and parent and student feedback. The latest rankings are in, and we’ve rounded up the 30 highest-rated private high schools in Greater Cleveland.

See which schools earned a spot and where they landed in this year’s rankings.

The schools below appear in the same order as Niche’s 2026 rankings for private high schools in the Greater Cleveland area. Rankings belong to Niche. We added original context about each school to help readers learn more about the campuses.

30 Highest-Rated Private High Schools in Greater Cleveland

1. Western Reserve Academy — Hudson

Western Reserve Academy serves students in grades nine through 12. The Hudson school offers both day and boarding options on its historic campus.