Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes Through Euclid Tavern

A driver suspected of being impaired crashed through the front of a Cleveland-area bar early Monday morning, according to Euclid police.

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The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. at Cebars Euclid Tavern, located at 595 E. 185th Street.

Police said the driver continued through the building after entering through the front. The vehicle eventually came to a stop against the tavern’s back wall.

A witness told FOX 8 that the driver had been inside the bar earlier that night.

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Driver Charged With OVI

Police have not publicly identified the driver.

Authorities said the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, commonly known as OVI in Ohio.

Other people were inside the bar when the crash happened, according to a FOX 8 crew at the scene. Police reported no additional injuries.

Authorities have not released further details about the driver or the moments leading up to the crash.

Car Smashes Through Front of Cleveland Bar, Driver Charged with OVI was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com