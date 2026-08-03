Source: imageBROKER/Sergey Mironov / Getty

Judge Holds Suspect Without Bond

The man accused of killing North Royalton Building Commissioner David Smerek remains in the Cuyahoga County Jail after appearing before a judge Monday morning.

Edward Biesiada appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in connection with the July 24 shooting that claimed Smerek’s life.

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During the hearing, a friend of Smerek asked the court to impose the highest possible bond.

A prosecutor argued Biesiada should remain in custody, describing the shooting as a brazen act that took place inside a public building. The prosecutor also asked the court to protect Cuyahoga County residents through the bond decision.

The judge ordered Biesiada held without bond. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5, to determine whether he should continue to be held without an opportunity to post bail.

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Case Bound Over to Grand Jury

Last week, Biesiada appeared in Parma Municipal Court, where a judge set bond at $15 million before the case was bound over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

FOX 8 previously reported that Smerek issued Biesiada a citation concerning the condition of the outside of his property just days before the shooting. The property was surrounded by construction materials and other clutter.

According to police, Biesiada went to the North Royalton city service complex six days after receiving the citation and shot Smerek three times.

Police said Biesiada then left the gun on a counter inside the building and waited outside for responding officers.

FOX 8 also reported that court records show Biesiada sued North Royalton city officials in 2023 over a dispute involving a neighbor’s fence.

North Royalton Murder Suspect Held Without Bond After Court Appearance was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com