The Battle Of Love Anthony Hamilton Verzuz Musiq Soulchild

Nothing spells love better than Neo Soul.

The Verzuz phenomenon has gotten a little quite, however, Verzuz just rolled out a battle that will sure to have the ladies smashing view records, as the announcement has been made that Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will duke it out in a battle of love.

Teach me how to love, Show me the way to surrender my heart, so who better then, 44 year old Grammy nominated, Musiq Soulchild in a Verzuz of love for a Valentines Day Edition on February 15th to go up against the man that crooned Charlene to come on home, 51 year old, Grammy award winning, Anthony Hamilton.

Philly native Musiq Soulchild has 9 studio albums under his belt vs the North Carolina native Anthony Hamilton’s 6 studio albums. But for this particular Verzuz comin from where I come the statistics won’t matter only the legendary hits that both artists have compiled.

Verzuz was introduced to us at the beginning of 2020 during the pandemic shut down, Verzuz has grown and blossomed into much more that what Timbaland and Swizz Beatz were originally doing to keep fans engaged during an unchartered time. Now in 2022 Verzuz is on season 3.

According to Verzuz IG:

Anthony Hamilton vs Musiq Soulchild Valentine’s Day Special will go down February 15th Live from AVALON HOLLYWOOD beginning at 8:30PM ET streaming live on @Triller, @fitetv, Facebook, YouTube, and @verzuztv IG.

Who’s your pick or better yet what kind of wine will you be chillin with?

Take a look below.

