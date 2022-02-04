Fantasia Get’s The Call To Play In ‘The Color Purple’ [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

A true entertainer’s dream is to see their name in light on Broadway because our greatest movies come from the stages of Broadway and it’s official that Fantasia dream has come true once again as she got the call that she will be playing the part of Miss Celie in ‘The Color Purple Musical Film.

Singer Fantasia has come a long why from melting our soulful hearts in 2004 on American Idol. The 37 year old, Grammy Award wining singer Fantasia Barrino, who previously took over as Celie in 2007 during the Broadway run of The Color Purple, will reprise her performance of the leading role, which was played in the 1985 film by Whoopi Goldberg.

When Fantasia got the news of her upcoming role it was caught on video and posted on her Instagram page.

As I sit tonight and reflect on the journey my life has taken I believe I now understand what Redemption truly feels like. The last time I stepped into this character, the similarities between what I portrayed on stage and what I experienced in my own reality were too close for comfort. I’ve learned since then that my pain was only an introduction to a greater purpose of meaning and assignment. I hope that every little black girl who is fighting to be heard and recognized also promises to never give up in spite of the costs. Now everyone who has been wondering why I’ve been missing and so quiet can see that I’ve been dedicating all of my time to All Things Purple!

Fantasia as Celie will be starring along side Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak.

Take a look at Fantasia getting the exciting news of playing the leading role of Miss Celie in the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: