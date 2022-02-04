Entertainment News
Sexy Alert: Method Man Will Be Heating Up The Cover Of Essence

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert...

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

This thing we call life is all about maturations.  We all come from somewhere and something however the true testaments of all of our success is what we are now, hopefully a long way from where we have been and rapper turned actor, Method Man, Clifford Smith Jr. if your sexy, is a long way from his humble beginnings when he joined The Wu-Tang Clan.  At 50 Years old he is arguably the sexiest man alive, gracing our television screens as the ever so crafty Attorney Davis McLean on Starz Power Book II: Ghost to the cover of Essence Magazine.

Essence revealed their digital cover story featuring the legendary rapper, turned actor, Method Man.

According to Method Man’s interview in Essence.

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper,” “I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it.” “There was a changing of the guard in hip-hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket.”

When talking about himself being a sex symbol, Meth had this to say.

“I don’t understand that sh–. I go to the gym for my own peace of mind. I don’t do it to become someone’s sex symbol or a pinup on someone’s wall. I do it for me.”

For more of Method Mans interview with Essence click here, 

Take a look at Method Man’s video of himself posted on the cover of Essence below.

Source: Radio One Digital

 

