DaniLeigh’s Brother Brandon Bills Speaks After DaBaby Bowling Alley Brawl

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

DaBaby was in attendance at a Los Angeles, California bowling alley, where his daughters mother, singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and choreographer, DaniLeigh’s, brother, Brandon Bills, who is also a rapper, was in attendance as well. According to the video it appears DaBaby and Brandon Bills exchanged a few words then instead of rolling bowling balls down the lanes, DaBaby and Bills along with DaBaby’s crew ended up rolling down the slippery lanes.

DaBaby rolled out before the authorities arrived while Brandon Bills stayed refusing medical attention after being bloodied in the altercation. Now Brandon is speaking via a live video on social media about the bowling alley brawl.

The clean version of the video is Brandon Bills wanted to talk like men, on some real men stuff, when some baby like stuff jumped off and his hair got pulled like a girl fight.

Response to what Brandon Bills had to say was, that Brandon Bills should have led with wanting to talk like opposed to saying ‘It’s on sight’.

For those of us that are not up on slang terminology, ‘It’s on sight’, according to The Urban Dictionary means:

To inform someone that you WILL engage in a serious physical altercation with them WHENEVER, WHERE EVER & AROUND WHOM EVER upon YOUR eye contact of their PRESENCE without ANY discussion . USING IN A SENTENCE: Since you keep talking about me, Im knocking you out ON SIGHT.

Take a listen to the uncut version of what Brandon Bills had to say about his physical fight with DaBaby below and then give us your thoughts.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: