LISARAYE SAY’S ‘I’VE SHOT PEOPLE, BEEN TO JAIL’ !? [VIDEO]

There is one thing you can’t say about actress Lisaraye, is that she doesn’t keep it 100 at all times, she is beautiful, rich and not here for play, play.

The beautiful actress Lisaraye McCoy busted onto the Hollywood scene in 1998 playing the part of Diamond, a single mother who worked as a stripper to pay her way through school in the, Ice Cube classic, ‘The Players Club’. Diamond had to fight to keep her goal in life plus her families life literally. Ironically Lisaraye in a recent podcast “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” shared that one of the things that her fans love about her is the fact that she is down to earth. However Lisaraye also shared that she had some Diamond like qualities, especially as it pertained to a pistol.

According to “Cocktails With Queens” Lisraye she has been to jail, more than once, for a bunch of stuff and has partaken in pistol-whippings, fights and even shooting people. Lisaraye went on to say that she doesn’t have any regrets about her past because it has made her into who she is today.

Take a look at the video below.

