The Bijou Star Files: Big Game, Big Show, No Fouls

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 14, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

50 CENTJOINS SNOOP & DRE FOR HALFTIME SHOW MJB, Em & Kendrick Stunt

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre did NOT disappoint at the Super Bowl Halftime Show — and they didn’t come empty-handed either … trotting out none other than 50 Cent. Read More

CIARA AND RUSSELL WILSON BOOKS IT WHEN FUTURE SHOWS …For Drake’s Super Bowl Party

Russell Wilson and Ciara beat a hasty retreat from a Super Bowl party after the father of one of her children showed up — aka Future. Read More

SUPER BOWL MEGAN THEE STALLION KILLS IT!!! At Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Fanatics Party

Megan Thee Stallion was in top form Saturday night as she performed along with Doja Cat and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin‘s Fanatics Super Bowl LVI party in Culver City. Read More

JHENE AIKO SB Broadcast Screwup CONFUSE HER FOR MICKEY GUYTON

Super Bowl LVI is already off to a bumpy start — because the folks running the broadcast apparently couldn’t tell one of their marquee singers from another. Read More

KIM K & PETE DAVIDSON ALL SMILES FOR EARLY V-DAY DATE …Amid Kanye Chaos

Kanye West may consider himself at war with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian — but the couple clearly isn’t sweating his barbs … ’cause they’re feeling the love in the Big Apple. Read More

KANYE INVOKES MAC MILLER, ARIANA RUMOR …Vows Pete Won’t Meet Kids

One last thing … Kanye seems to want to make sure people know his account isn’t hacked, and that this is all him. He posted a photo of himself with today’s date written out. He writes, “MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.” Read More

LIZZO TELL CARDI, I WANNA DO PLAYBOY!!! Piercings Would Be Front And Center

Lizzo may have had more fun than any celeb Saturday night, lovin’ life as she left a Super Bowl Weekend party and talked about where she’s hiding those piercings!!! Read More

DRAKE AND FUTURE HEY FELLOW CELEBS, LET’S PARTY!!! Bieber, Cardi, Harlow, Lizzo Feelin’ The Beat!!!

Drake and Future rocked the Pacific Design Center Saturday night as a house packed with celebs celebrated the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday! Read More

DIDDY GATE HOPPER WITH RAP DREAMS ARRESTED

Diddy got a visit from a musician named Smalls who wants to make hits with him … problem is, the guy decided to shoot his shot by hopping Diddy’s fence to play him a demo. Read More

KODAK BLACK SHOT IN LEG AT BIEBER AFTER-PARTY… Amid SB Weekend

A new angle has surfaced of the shooting last night, and it shows a mad scramble after multiple shots rang out. There also appears to be new evidence of at least one person with a gun. Read More

DABABY DaniLeigh Bro. Beatdown IT WAS JUST SELF-DEFENSE!!!

DaBaby has an interesting explanation for why he and his friends beat the crap out of his baby mama’s brother … in his mind, he thinks he needed to protect himself. Read More

VAN JONES I HAVE A NEW BABY WITH MY FRIEND… ‘Conscious Co-Parents!!!’

Van Jones is taking progressive to a new level — the activist and CNN commentator is a proud new dad, and he and the baby’s mother just might inspire a new movement in parenting. Read More

KANYE WEST BRINGS KIM K LOOK-ALIKE TO ‘JEEN-YUHS’ BIOPIC SCREENING

Kanye West showed up Friday night for a screening of the Netflix doc on his life … and there was no Julia Fox, no Kim Kardashian, but there WAS someone else. Read More

SUGE KNIGHT SON GLAD SNOOP BOUGHT DEATH ROW… My Dad’s Not Mad Either

Suge Knight‘s son thinks Snoop Dogg‘s purchase of Death Row Records is a victory for West Coast rap … and says there’s no bad blood coming from his old man. Read More

LISARAYE MCCOY NO HEADS ON UP DA BRAT’S PREGNANCY!!!Talks Family Tension on ‘It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper’

LisaRaye McCoy is laying down some surprising facts about Da Brat‘s pregnancy … saying she didn’t even get a call her sister’s expecting! Read More

Eminem Trends After Taking A Knee During His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Eminem was the center of attention after he stopped to take a knee. Now it’s unclear why he did it, but it’s rumored that he did it because the NFL told him not to. Shortly after his performance, people talked about the act, and his name trended online. Read More

Erin Jackson Becomes The First Black Woman To Win An Individual Medal In Speed Skating At The Winter Olympics

Congrats are in order to Erin Jackson who just made history at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Read More

This Teacher Still Gives Credit For Assignments When Students Don’t Understand The Work

A Black educator is causing a splash on Twitter over one of her teaching methods for her elementary school students. Read More

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Speaks On Having Drill Music Pulled From Social Media Due To Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is working on tackling the violence in the city, and while doing so one of the methods he is working towards, is having drill music pulled from social media. Read More

Kylie Jenner Shares The Name Of Her & Travis Scott’s New Bundle Of Joy, Wolf Webster

On Friday, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy, Wolf Webster. Sharing alongside a white heart emoji, this comes almost a week after Kylie shared she had given birth. Read More

Issa Rae Becomes The First Person In 114 Years To Receive The Key To The City Of Inglewood

Yesterday during the ‘Taste of Inglewood’ festival, Issa received the key to Inglewood, making her FIRST person in the city’s 114 years of incorporation, Read More

Summer Walker Breaks Down Why She Removed Her Shaved Head, High Ponytail Look From Instagram

Summer Walker surprised her Instagram followers with a new ‘do at the top of Black History Month! Read More

Keke Palmer Shows Love To Her Parents For Their Support & Vows To Break Generational Curses

On Twitter, she wrote, “My parents gave up everything for me. I will work till I can’t no more to assure that their sacrifices weren’t in vain. Read More

DaBaby Banned From California Bowling Alley Following Physical Altercation With Brandon Bills

Corbin Bowl in Topanga, California confirmed that after staff reviewed security footage of the violent incident, it clearly shows that DaBaby was the aggressor and Brandon was the victim. The bowling alley has since turned the footage over to police, who have launched an official investigation into DaBaby. Read More

Chad OchoCinco Says His Newborn Daughter Will Not Be Wearing Designer Clothes

Now y’all know Chad OchoCinco is one for being fly and frugal and it looks like things aren’t going to change when it comes to his new addition to the family. Read More

CIA Monitoring Americans But Won’t Disclose Why

Two people are on a mission to discover why the CIA has a top-secret program that watches and collects data on Americans. Read More

Pfizer Halts Its Request For FDA Authorization of COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5

Pfizer has decided to suspend its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get authorization for a two-dose COVID-19 for vaccines for children under five and will also hold off until the 3-dose data becomes available, which will likely be in early April. Read More

White House Warns That Russia Could Invade Ukraine, Tells Americans To Leave

The White House has a warning for any Americans still in Ukraine; you should leave “immediately.” Read More

