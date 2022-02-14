Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dope: 2022 LeBron James Gives Advice To 2003 High School LeBron James

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Sierra Canyon plays St. Vincent-St. Mary The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

There is a saying that hindsight is twenty, twenty and that is an absolutely true statement.  With that being said what would our lives be like if our older seasoned selves could go back and give our younger selves advice, knowing what we know now?  Unrealistic, right?  If your Just A Kid From Akron, LeBron James, the unrealistic can be a reality, well, at least on television as yesterday during The Big Game, King James gave Prince James advice during a Crypto.com commercial.

♫ sittin’ up in my room back here thinkin’ ’bout you ♫

In a 30 second commercial that has gone viral and is trending LeBron James is sitting in his before the fame bedroom have a conversation with his High School self from the past, about things from the future like cordless headphones, watching movies through your phone and electric cars.  When 2003 LeBron asks 2022 LeBron James talk about the hype surrounding the teen and if he’s ready to play in the NBA, when 2022 LeBron tells him, “I can’t tell you everything, but if you want to make history you got to call your own shots.”  When 2003 LeBron sings out “We going to the league ♫”

Pretty dope commercial, if we really could do that, where would we be?  What advice would you give your younger self?

If you missed it take a look at LeBron James Crypto.com commercial below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

LeBron James , super bowl commercial

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVI-RAMS-BENGALS-ENTERTAINMENT-HALFTIME

Hip Hop Ruled Supreme For The SB Halftime…

 4 hours ago
05.08.64
LeBron James as a high school senior

Dope: 2022 LeBron James Gives Advice To 2003…

 4 hours ago
04.30.64
Lyn Tolliver jr.

Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 25th Awards Gala - Inside

Did You Miss ‘It’? ‘We Need to Talk…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close