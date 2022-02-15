Prayers: R&B Singer Tyrese Mom Has Passed

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A little over a week ago ‘Baby Boy’ actor/singer Tyrese left a movie set summonsing prayer warriors for his mom that was admitted to a hospital then being placed in ICU battling Pneumonia and COVID. Tyrese appreciative of those prayers would take to his social media often giving everyone an update on his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson and how she was fighting, while giving his testimony of gratefulness for every breathe the machines are giving his mother, unfortunately yesterday Tyrese took to social media to inform us that his mother has taken her last breathe.

Yesterday 43 year old Tyrese posted a heart wrenching video of him holding his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson hand while informing us that his Valentine had passed away on Valentines Day.

In tears Tyrese posted:

On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..

Tyrese also posted a special thank you to Jazz Fusion legend Kenny G for serenading his mother in her final days. (see video below)

We will be continuing to pray for our brother Tyrese in his time of loss.

See the videos below

