Verzuz No Longer For Free !? Swizz Beatz Say’s That Issue Has Been Fixed

When we were all sheltered in bored in the house because of the pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland decided to entertain us via an Instagram Live and the phenomenon turned into it’s own pandemic with fans and other celebrities alike being able to now party or go to concerts in person still love sitting down in the comforts of their own home to rock out to their favorite artists battles. Since 2020 Verzuz has grown with sponsors and opposed to entertainers going LIVE from separate quarantined locations they stream live in person together in a Thriller Verzuz stage but the world still could stream on IG Live for free. However fans got upset when they were preparing themselves to watch tonight’s Valentines Day, February 15th, addition of Verzuz with Anthony Hamilton battling Musiq Soulchild, when they got a message stating the battle would not be on Instagram Live and that what was once for free, free is now for pay, pay. Per a social media post on @VerzuzTV, viewers must sign up for a subscription and there’s also a free trial period available.

Verzuz O.G. Swizz Beatz heard or better yet read your social media displeasures and is responding. According to Swizz he was out of the country and the issue of Anthony Hamilton Verzuz Musiq Soulchild, has been fixed and will be melting your hearts as planned FREE on Instagram Live.

Anthony Hamilton Verzuz Musiq Soulchild will go down tonight starting at 8:30PM with a DJ Battle and the Main VERZUZ event begins at 9:15PM.

See you there!!

See posts below

