NYC Mayor Say’s Kyrie Has Been Dealt A Bad Hand With NYC COVID-19 Rule

We all have been braving through the COVID-19 pandemic, playing the hand, as we returned to our day to day lives, that we have been dealt, however as it pertains to NBA player, ex-Cleveland Cavalier, Kyrie Irving some are saying that he has been dealt a bad hand, as it pertains to the COVID-19 rule that is barring him from playing home games in the NYC, and the referee that is blowing the whistle on the play is NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

According to NYC Mayor Eric Adams he is in agreence with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver who said it “doesn’t quite make sense” that Brooklyn Net’s guard Kyrie Irving can’t play at Barclays Center while visiting players who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 can.

“First of all, I think the rule’s unfair. I believe that we are saying to out-of-town athletes that they can come in and not be vaccinated, yet New York athletes do have to be vaccinated,”

Kyrie Irving has been barred from playing on his home court because he allegedly is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyrie Irving has been the topic of hot debate since the beginning of the NBA season because of his vaccination status.

Last summer Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio launched the “Key to NYC” program that requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters, sports venues and more.

New York City has been doing well as far as positive COVID cases are concerned, however, should Kyrie Irving be an exception to the rule?

Take a listen to what NYC Mayor Eric Adams had to say below.

