Suge Knight’s Former Attorney Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy

Murder was the case that they gave Suge Knight now that case has murdered the career of his former attorney 57 year old Matthew Fletcher as it is being reported that Fletcher has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and perjury charges in the murder case of Suge Knight.

In 2015 Death Row Records, Suge Knight, rolled up on the movie set of Straight Outta Compton angry about the movie when he rolled over Terry Carter killing him after he struck Carter with his truck in the parking lot of a Compton restaurant, then in 2018, Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Terry Carter.

Just like the story’s you heard about Suge Knight being a gansta, phone calls between Suge Knight and his former lawyer Matthew Fletcher has proven to sound like maybe the hype about Suge Knight wasn’t hype as Matthew Fletcher has lost his law license after the two of them allegedly conspired to bribe witnesses in Suge Knight’s murder trial.

In a report on Complex News:

Matthew Fletcher is said to have attempted to pay witnesses to testify that there were guns at the scene of the 2016 incident in which Knight hit two men with his truck, which would corroborate his assertion that he acted in self-defense. He allegedly told Knight that it would cost him “$20,000 to $25,000 to secure his freedom.” Fletcher was also accused of conspiring to pay the man who survived the incident.

After pleading no contest to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one count of perjury, to avoid jail time, Matthew Fletcher has agreed to stop practicing law and he will be placed on probation for five years.

Just before the Big Game it was announced that 50 year old Calvin ‘Snoop Dogg’ Broadus, is now the proud owner of Death Row Records.

