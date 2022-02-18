Lizzo’s “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” Reality Show Trailer Just Dropped

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Move over Reality Television…seriously move over, Lizzo is coming.

Let’s be real Grammy Award winning artist, Lizzo, has been living in reality since stepping on the entertainment scene UNAPOLOGETICALLY and if you don’t like what you see you can move on. Lizzo who is a big girl has no shame about her size as a matter of fact she embraces it in anyway imaginably, if skinny girls can roll and rock it big girls can too.

It’s that no shame in Lizzo’s God given game that has been an inspiration to others that are big in stature to release their inhabitations to be free and happy just the way they are, now Lizzo is taking her big girls with her on another ride, reality television, with her new show on Amazon Prime “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls”, whose official trailer has just dropped.

“It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back,” “You were created specially in your image for you to enjoy.” “You don’t have to be light-skinned. You don’t have to be skinny. You’re just beautiful the way you are.”- Lizzo

Amen!!

Lizzo’s “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” that will be streaming on Amazon Prime on March 25, 2022 is a…

A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.

Take a look at Lizzo’s official trailer to “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” below

