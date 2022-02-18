Mike Renner: Pairing Gardner With Horn Would Ensure Good Defense for Years

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

When it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft and the Carolina Panthers, it feels like the majority of the buzz right now surrounds the fact that the team looks like the most likely spot for the first quarterback to be selected. The success of Malik Willis has some wondering if the Panthers could be looking in that direction with the glaring need at the position and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports has reported that people inside of the Panthers building are also really excited by what they see from Kenny Pickett.

Even with all of that, though, and another glaring need at offensive tackle, there are a group of recent mock drafts that have started to look in the defensive backfield for where the Panthers go at 6. The most common name that has popped up has been Cincinnati corner Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, who both Daniel Jeremiah and Todd McShay have mocked to the team in the past couple of weeks.

Earlier today, Mike Renner, lead draft analyst for Pro Football Focus stopped by the Mac Attack to talk about why it’s not the craziest idea.

“I’m not going to argue the value of Sauce Gardner at 6. At a valuable position like cornerback, pairing with Jaycee Horn, you’ll have a good defense for the time that they are both healthy and on the football field.” -Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

