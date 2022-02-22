Juwan Howard Suspended For Remainder Of Season For Wisconsin’s Slap Gate

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

True basketball fans, especially college basketball fans, are chomping at the bit this time of the year because it’s almost bracket time, the dawning of March Madness is upon us however the madness has started a little early as ex-NBA player and Michigan Wolverines head coach 49 year old Juwan Howard slapped the University of Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard, that has led to Juwan Howard being suspended for the rest of the regular season along with a $40,000 fine.

According to reports, what had happened was…

In the final minute of Wisconsin’s 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday, Coach Gard of Wisconsin’s called a timeout to reset the 10-second call because they only had four seconds to get the ball over half court. Michigan coach Juwan Howard felt some kind of way about the move since Wisconsin had clearly sealed up the victory. When going through the customary shaking of the hands line after the game Juwan Howard let Gard know his feelings when coach Gard reached for Howards arm to saying something back and then that’s when the slap heard around the coach campus went off which led to some of the players getting involved.

In a statement from Juwan Howard

“I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin’s Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too. “Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

Michigan forwards Terrance Williams and Moussa Diabate and Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath have been suspended for one game and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000 for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

