NFL’s Cam Newton Answers The Question Why He Never Married Kia Proctor

There isn’t a person on this earth that couldn’t benefit from a letter into Reality Hour or contribute their tidbit in the comments, that includes, NFL quarterback Cam Newton, after being asked the question during an interview, ‘why he never married the mother of his four children, Kia Proctor?’. The 32 year old NFL star, Cam Newton’s response to the question…

“That’s a great question…The thing is that person I was while we were having children together. I couldn’t be the best husband. I wasn’t prepared to be a husband then,”

Cam Newton, and Kia Proctor, started a romantic relationship in 2013 after meeting at The Kentucky Derby. The couple went on to have 3 children together and Newton claims Ms. Proctors child by a previous relationship to be his. The relationship started going south in 2019 when Newton was allegedly involved with an Instagram model named LaReina Shaw, and fathered a child with the woman.

“I was on Temptation Island. A football player, young, ‘no’ is not even in my vocabulary,” “I just found myself in this downward spiral. Did she deserve better? I would humbly say, yes, she did,” …“I was falling deeper into my own selfishness and realizing I gotta be better,”

According to Cam Newton although he and Ms. Proctor or the other women aren’t together they all get along in order to raise the children.

