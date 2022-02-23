Jasmine Guy Is Giving Us Our Next Must See Biopic About Afeni Shakur

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As prolific and ahead of his time rapper Tupac Shakur was when he was gunned down at the young age of 25 years old. As young as Tupac was a lot went on in his short life to produce one of the greatest Hip Hop artists of all times. Tupac was talented, always involved in the arts that led him to being a poet, an actor, a dancer and lastly a rapper. But in order for one to be so deep their eyes had to have seen much, ones mind would have had to absorb much and a heart would have to have felt much. In the case of Tupac Shakur, his dear momma, Afeni Shakur, is what created him however it was her life that shaped him. So for every biopic or documentary you see on Tupac Shakur, in order to tell his story it should start with a biopic/documentary on Afeni Shakur, now thanks to ‘A Different World’ star Jasmine Guy we will get what came before Tupac, Afeni Shakur.

Speaking of maturations, Jasmine Guy is in a different world from where she came from as an actress playing ‘Whitley Gilbert’, Jasmine Guy has added director and writer since those Hillman days now she is adding Executive Producer with her newest project that is near and dear to her heart, the upcoming biopic “Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story” with the help of writer/director Jamal Joseph, who was arrested as one of the “Panther 21” with Afeni and the blessings from Amaru Entertainment and the Shakur Estate.

“Peace, Love & Respect, the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story” will focus on a pivotal two-year period from April 2, 1969 through June 16, 1971 when a just 20 year old Afeni Shakur and other Black Panther members were arrested and charged with conspiracy to bomb police stations in New York.

Jasmine Guy had the honor of writing Afeni Shakur’s 2005 biography “Afeni Shakur: Evolution of a Revolutionary” when the estate reached out to her to get involved with the upcoming biopic.

Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story, will be definitely a must see biopic to add to our watch list.

