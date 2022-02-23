Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Welcome Their First Child Together [PHOTO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

What a year for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, he started his NFL football season off with the Cleveland Browns after coming back from an injury, balls wasn’t falling OBJ’s way so he and The Browns parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr. making the biggest catch of his career a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams. How can you top a season/year like that? By welcoming your first bundle of joy.

LOOK AT GOD!!

Congratulations are in order as Odell Beckham Jr. has taken to the gram to announce that he and his girlfriend Lauren Wood have welcomed their first child together. OBJ posted the official first family photo of himself Lauren Wood and baby Zydn with a message about his many blessings that includes Lauren, God’s plan and how, “2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!”

Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI on February 13th and he has already underwent successful a surgery.

Take a look at the adorable family photo as well as Odell Beckham Jr.’s full touching message below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: