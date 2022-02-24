Singer Monica Goes ‘LIVE’ On Plumber That Took A Dip In Her Pool [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With no more pandemic relief, the price of gas skyrocketing and food is sky high, you wouldn’t believe that good help is still hard to find, even for a celebrity like R&B singer Monica.

Baby this is why singer Monica doesn’t love her plumber that much, and had to put him on blast when he came out on a service call then took that as an opportunity to take a dip in her swimming pool.

‘Code Red’ singer 41 year old Monica had to check her plumber and remind him that she is not that far removed from ‘Miss Thang’ Monica on an Instagram Live video after she apparently hired someone to come and repair her plumbing when she caught him on her surveillance camera cooling off in her swimming pool.

“LISTEN People been testing my gangsta ALL MONTH,” “He supposed to be working on the leak in the yard & dived in my sh*t like I can claim him on my taxes!”

Viewing the surveillance video it seems that the plumber wanted to climb the Grammy Award winning Monica’s waterfall and dive into the pool fully clothed for the Gram because another person can be seen actually video taping the plumber taking his Olympic dive.

We guess one Live Video deserves another, wonder dies that mean Monica didn’t have to pay for her service call?

Take a look at the video below

