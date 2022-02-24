The Bijou Star Files: Now Kyle Rittenhouse Wants To Sue LeBron James

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 24, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE I’M SUING LEBRON JAMES… For Defaming Me

Kyle Rittenhouse intends to sue LeBron James … after he says the NBA superstar defamed him during his murder trial late last year to his 50+ million fans on social media. Read More

Kyle Rittenhouse Launching “Media Accountability Project” to Hold Public Figures Accountable for Calling Him a ‘Murderer’ and ‘White Supremacist’ [Video]

Kyle Rittenhouse is planning to take legal action against public figures who called him a ‘murderer.’ Read More

HALYNA HUTCHINS’ WIDOWER ALEC’S INTERVIEW FIRED ME UP …How’s He Not Responsible???

Alec Baldwin might be regretting that ABC interview he did right about now — because it seems to have, in part, triggered Halyna Hutchins‘ husband’s wrath. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION Calls Out Tory Lanez …I’M NO LIAR, HERE’S RECEIPTS!!!

Megan Thee Stallion is ripping into Tory Lanez, after he called her a liar, by posting what she claims is proof he begged for forgiveness for shooting her. Read More

TRISTAN WILDS NEW SHOW BUSTS FALSE STEREOTYPES ABOUT BLACK MEN

Tristan “Mack” Wilds is sick and tired of the way the media and others unfairly profile black males, and he wants to blow these misconceptions to smithereens in a new Discovery+ show. Read More

KANYE WEST: KIM K LOOK-ALIKE JOINS HIM IN MIAMI For Donda 2 Listening Event

Kanye West had at least one guest of honor by his side behind the scenes at his “Donda 2” listening event … and she looks an awful lot like his estranged wife. Read More

Monica Shares Security Footage Of Maintenance Worker Jumping Into Her Backyard Pool

Monica shared that someone hired to fix a plumbing issue on her property took time from their work to test out her pool. Read More

Akademiks Responds To Megan Thee Stallion After She Called Him Out For Spreading A “False Narrative”

Megan wrote a series of Instagram posts, “Court ain’t even started, so why are y’all ready to start lying. I know some of y’all blogs on payroll, but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Read More

DJ Akademiks & Tasha K Exchange Words Amid Tasha K Defending Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, even Tasha K had something to say. Read More

BREAKING: Russia Reportedly Invades Ukraine Shortly After Announcing Special Military Operation

On Wednesday, Russia invaded Ukraine, according to NATO. Read More

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Directs State Agencies To Investigate Youth Gender Reassignment Surgery And Puberty-Blocking Medications As Forms Of Child Abuse

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is facing extreme controversy and backlash following a new initiative that aims to apply the definition of child abuse to transgender youth and their parents. Read More

FDA Approves First Condom Marketed Specifically for Anal Sex

For the first time ever, U.S. regulators have authorized a condom specifically designed for anal sex. Read More

Vladimir Putin Announces Russia Will Begin Military Operation in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said early on Thursday that Russia has authorized a “special military operation” that will be conducted in eastern Ukraine, Read More

Child Found Dead in Garage Freezer After Victim’s Sister Gave Note to Teacher Asking for Help

A young boy was found dead Tuesday in a garage freezer after an elementary school teacher was given a distressing note from his sister expressing uncertainty regarding the victim’s whereabouts, Read More

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Married at Ceremony in Georgia

Da Brat has gotten married to her fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. Read More

15-Year-Old-Girl Fatally Shoots Herself After Uzi She Was Posing With for TikTok Accidentally Goes Off

A 15-year-old girl in Mexico died after an Uzi submachine gun she was posing with for a TikTok video went off. Read More

50 Cent Playfully Trolls Michael Jordan Over Viral Mary J. Blige Hug: ‘He Palmed the Ball’

Coming off the success of his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent wasted no time getting back into trolling, coming after NBA Legend Michael Jordan in the process. Read More

Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Deal Reportedly Won’t Include 2Pac and Dr. Dre Albums

A new report claims that several of Death Row Records’ most popular releases aren’t part of a previously announced acquisition deal that will see Snoop Dogg taking ownership. Read More

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hints at Phasing Out Vaccine Mandates, Allowing Kyrie Irving to Play Home Games

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city plans to phase out its vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, which would allow Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to play in home games. Read More

Pete Davidson Deactivates Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account just hours after throwing some shade toward girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West. Read More

Old iPhones & iPods Selling For Thousands Online

Before you regift your nieces and nephews your old iPhones, check online to see how much they are worth today. Read More

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son Name Revealed

It’s been two months since Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s third baby, and up until now, the baby boy’s name remained a mystery. Read More

Apple Retail Workers Using Androids To Organize Unionization Efforts

Apple retail employees are using Androids for their unionization efforts out of fear that the company may try to access their communication. Read More

Tyler Perry Reveals Best Thing About Oprah Serving as His Son’s Godmother [Video]

Tyler Perry stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed the best thing about Oprah Winfrey serving as his son’s godmother — and it’s probably not what you think. Read More

Pepsi Introduces New Nitro-Flavored Drink

Pepsi introduces new nitrogen-flavored drinks in regular and vanilla flavors! Read More

Man Uses Syringe to Inject His Blood in Food at Grocery Stores

A man in the United Kingdom was caught on camera allegedly inserting his blood into food at a grocery store. Read More

Prosecutors Claim Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Gets “Fan Mail” in Prison

A Michigan prosecutor in the multiple homicide case against 15-year-old alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley has argued that the teen should remain in jail rather than being transferred to a juvenile facility because he has “a deeper and more calculated mind than any other 15-year-old.” Read More

Kelly Rowland Revealed She Was “So Mad” When Song “Like A Boy” Was Given to Ciara, But Insists All is Well Between Them

Kelly Rowland was left feeling “so mad” after Ciara’s 2006 platinum single “Like A Boy” became a hit. Read More

Target Will Now Allow Customers to Add Starbucks Orders to Curbside Pick Ups

Target gives customers the option to add on a Starbucks order with their curbside order. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: