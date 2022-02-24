The Bijou Star Files: Now Kyle Rittenhouse Wants To Sue LeBron James

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 24, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
KYLE RITTENHOUSE I’M SUING LEBRON JAMES… For Defaming Me
Kyle Rittenhouse intends to sue LeBron James … after he says the NBA superstar defamed him during his murder trial late last year to his 50+ million fans on social media. Read More
Kyle Rittenhouse Launching “Media Accountability Project” to Hold Public Figures Accountable for Calling Him a ‘Murderer’ and ‘White Supremacist’ [Video]
Kyle Rittenhouse is planning to take legal action against public figures who called him a ‘murderer.’ Read More
HALYNA HUTCHINS’ WIDOWER ALEC’S INTERVIEW FIRED ME UP …How’s He Not Responsible???
Alec Baldwin might be regretting that ABC interview he did right about now — because it seems to have, in part, triggered Halyna Hutchins‘ husband’s wrath. Read More
MEGAN THEE STALLION Calls Out Tory Lanez …I’M NO LIAR, HERE’S RECEIPTS!!!
Megan Thee Stallion is ripping into Tory Lanez, after he called her a liar, by posting what she claims is proof he begged for forgiveness for shooting her. Read More
TRISTAN WILDS NEW SHOW BUSTS FALSE STEREOTYPES ABOUT BLACK MEN
Tristan “Mack” Wilds is sick and tired of the way the media and others unfairly profile black males, and he wants to blow these misconceptions to smithereens in a new Discovery+ show. Read More
KANYE WEST: KIM K LOOK-ALIKE JOINS HIM IN MIAMI For Donda 2 Listening Event
Kanye West had at least one guest of honor by his side behind the scenes at his “Donda 2” listening event … and she looks an awful lot like his estranged wife. Read More
Monica Shares Security Footage Of Maintenance Worker Jumping Into Her Backyard Pool
Monica shared that someone hired to fix a plumbing issue on her property took time from their work to test out her pool. Read More
Akademiks Responds To Megan Thee Stallion After She Called Him Out For Spreading A “False Narrative”
Megan wrote a series of Instagram posts, “Court ain’t even started, so why are y’all ready to start lying. I know some of y’all blogs on payroll, but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Read More
DJ Akademiks & Tasha K Exchange Words Amid Tasha K Defending Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, even Tasha K had something to say. Read More
BREAKING: Russia Reportedly Invades Ukraine Shortly After Announcing Special Military Operation
On Wednesday, Russia invaded Ukraine, according to NATO. Read More
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Directs State Agencies To Investigate Youth Gender Reassignment Surgery And Puberty-Blocking Medications As Forms Of Child Abuse
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is facing extreme controversy and backlash following a new initiative that aims to apply the definition of child abuse to transgender youth and their parents. Read More
FDA Approves First Condom Marketed Specifically for Anal Sex
For the first time ever, U.S. regulators have authorized a condom specifically designed for anal sex. Read More
Vladimir Putin Announces Russia Will Begin Military Operation in Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin said early on Thursday that Russia has authorized a “special military operation” that will be conducted in eastern Ukraine, Read More
Child Found Dead in Garage Freezer After Victim’s Sister Gave Note to Teacher Asking for Help
A young boy was found dead Tuesday in a garage freezer after an elementary school teacher was given a distressing note from his sister expressing uncertainty regarding the victim’s whereabouts, Read More
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Married at Ceremony in Georgia
Da Brat has gotten married to her fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. Read More
15-Year-Old-Girl Fatally Shoots Herself After Uzi She Was Posing With for TikTok Accidentally Goes Off
A 15-year-old girl in Mexico died after an Uzi submachine gun she was posing with for a TikTok video went off. Read More
50 Cent Playfully Trolls Michael Jordan Over Viral Mary J. Blige Hug: ‘He Palmed the Ball’
Coming off the success of his appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent wasted no time getting back into trolling, coming after NBA Legend Michael Jordan in the process. Read More
Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Deal Reportedly Won’t Include 2Pac and Dr. Dre Albums
A new report claims that several of Death Row Records’ most popular releases aren’t part of a previously announced acquisition deal that will see Snoop Dogg taking ownership. Read More
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hints at Phasing Out Vaccine Mandates, Allowing Kyrie Irving to Play Home Games
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city plans to phase out its vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, which would allow Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to play in home games. Read More
Pete Davidson Deactivates Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama
Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account just hours after throwing some shade toward girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West. Read More
Old iPhones & iPods Selling For Thousands Online
Before you regift your nieces and nephews your old iPhones, check online to see how much they are worth today. Read More
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son Name Revealed
It’s been two months since Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s third baby, and up until now, the baby boy’s name remained a mystery. Read More
Apple Retail Workers Using Androids To Organize Unionization Efforts
Apple retail employees are using Androids for their unionization efforts out of fear that the company may try to access their communication. Read More
Tyler Perry Reveals Best Thing About Oprah Serving as His Son’s Godmother [Video]
Tyler Perry stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed the best thing about Oprah Winfrey serving as his son’s godmother — and it’s probably not what you think. Read More
Pepsi Introduces New Nitro-Flavored Drink
Pepsi introduces new nitrogen-flavored drinks in regular and vanilla flavors! Read More
Man Uses Syringe to Inject His Blood in Food at Grocery Stores
A man in the United Kingdom was caught on camera allegedly inserting his blood into food at a grocery store. Read More
Prosecutors Claim Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Gets “Fan Mail” in Prison
A Michigan prosecutor in the multiple homicide case against 15-year-old alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley has argued that the teen should remain in jail rather than being transferred to a juvenile facility because he has “a deeper and more calculated mind than any other 15-year-old.” Read More
Kelly Rowland Revealed She Was “So Mad” When Song “Like A Boy” Was Given to Ciara, But Insists All is Well Between Them
Kelly Rowland was left feeling “so mad” after Ciara’s 2006 platinum single “Like A Boy” became a hit. Read More
Target Will Now Allow Customers to Add Starbucks Orders to Curbside Pick Ups
Target gives customers the option to add on a Starbucks order with their curbside order. Read More
