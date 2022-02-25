The Bijou Star Files: Kim K Tells A Judge She Just Wants OUT

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 25, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KIM KARDASHIAN: KANYE’S IG POSTS CAUSED ‘EMOTIONAL DISTRESS’ …Judge, Please Make Me Single

Kim Kardashian wants a judge to make her single ASAP … because Kanye West‘s Instagram posts are hurting her emotionally, and all she wants now is to move on and co-parent in a healthy manner. Read More

Kanye West Says He Ran Pete Davidson Off Instagram

Kanye West still hasn’t stopped what appears to be more so a one-sided feud with Pete Davidson. Read More

SHARON OSBOURNE I’d Never Go Back To ‘The Talk’ Or CBS …THEY ‘SUCK D***’!!!

Sharon Osbourne wouldn’t go back to CBS if they unloaded a Brinks truck in front of her house … because the bad blood is still boiling. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD CIVIL RIGHTS CASE Verdict In Against Ex-Cops JURY SAYS GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES

The former police officers who stood by as George Floyd was being murdered by Derek Chauvin were just found guilty on all charges by a jury of their peers in their federal case. Read More

JAY-Z SMELLS LIKE $4.5 MIL TO ME!!! Wins Legal War with Perfume Co.

Jay-Z‘s pockets just got fatter after coming out on top in a 6-year legal war with Parlux … the perfume company that sued him over his now-defunct fragrance. Read More

SEAN PENN I’M IN UKRAINE FILMING DOC On Russian Invasion

Sean Penn is in the thick of the Russian invasion of Ukraine … and he’s filming a documentary the Ukrainians say will tell the world the truth about what’s going down. Read More

LEBRON JAMES’ SON BRONNY LANDS DEAL W/ PSD UNDERWEAR… Gets Signature Collection

LeBron just congratulated Bronny on his new deal … writing, “Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the @bronny collection that’s coming with @psdunderwear??!!! Well I know I am.” Read More

PRINZ VON ANHALT NO LONGER WANTS ADOPTED SON …After A&E Show Canceled

“Adults Adopting Adults” — the show featuring Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt and his new son — is off the air after just 3 episodes … and now he’s ready to cancel the adoption too!!! Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SINGIN’ WITH YE, AARON DONALD, AB… Birthday Rager In MIA

Floyd Mayweather sang his damn heart out to celebrate his 45th birthday … and he called on Kanye West, Aaron Donald and Antonio Brown to be his backup singers!! Read More

Former President Barack Obama Says People Around The World Need To Condemn Russia

On Wednesday, President Putin of Russia decided to invade Ukraine shortly after announcing a special military operation. As a result, Putin is being condemned for his invasion. Many leaders have spoken out about the attack on Ukraine, including former President Barack Obama. In a statement posted to Instagram, Obama stated in part: Read More

President Biden Announces Sanctions On Four Russian Banks That Hold Nearly One Trillion Dollars In Assets

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced harsh sanctions on Russia’s economy and technology. These sanctions are seen as punishment for Russia, as they attacked Ukraine. Read More

Keke Wyatt Opens Up About Possibly Expanding Her Family Following Her Eleventh Child: “Never Say Never”

In a recent interview Keke opened up about the possibility of more children. Read More

Wayment! Hulu Throws Shade At Netflix Using Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics

Whoever was in charge of Hulu’s Twitter account on Wednesday was feeling a cross between stanning and spicy! Hulu used Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics to plant palms trees over competing streaming service Netflix. Read More

Tank And Yung Bleu Exchange Words On Social Media Over ‘King Of R&B’ Post

Whew! Old school and new school R&B had some words on Wednesday night. Tank and Yung Bleu shared Instagram posts targeting each other on Instagram after Tank commented on a repost naming Bleu as R&B’s new king. Read More

President Zelensky Says At Least 137 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Been Fatally Wounded, Over 300 Injured

According to Ukrainian President Zelensky, at least 137 soldiers have been fatally wounded and 316 injured, Read More

Experts Warn That Gas Could Increase To $4 A Gallon By April Due To Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

The increasingly frightening situation between Russia and the Ukraine could impact the U.S. financially at the gas pump. According to recent reports from experts, gas nationwide could possibly rise to $4 per gallon by April, as Americans are asked to brace themselves for some pain at the pump. Read More

Snoop Dogg Recalls the Time Queen Elizabeth Came to His Defense

Snoop Dogg is apparently OK in Queen Elizabeth’s book. Read More

HBO Teases Follow-Up ‘Winning Time’ Series on Lakers’ Shaq and Kobe Era

The first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has yet to premiere, but HBO is already thinking about Season 2. Read More

Bow Wow Fires Back After Being Included on List of ‘Corny’ Celebs That Featured Drake, Will Smith, and Others

It seems Bow Wow had time on his hands today. Read More

New Report on Bob Saget’s Final Moments Reveal More Details Surrounding His Death

After a statement was released by the Orange County Medical Examiner revealing that Bob Saget’s cause of death was most likely from falling and hitting the back of his head, an investigation has now uncovered more details about how it all might’ve happened. Read More

Harlem’s Fashion Row Connects With Barbie to Celebrate Black Designers

Barbie continues its commitment to inclusivity and diversity with a new editorial for Black History Month. Read More

Saweetie Explains Inspiration Behind Cutting Off Her Hair

Saweetie, fresh off the release of the H.E.R. collab “Closer,” touted the power of meditation in a recent interview. Read More

Woman Sues LAPD And LAX Police After They Mistook Her For Criminal And Jailed Her For 13 Days

A woman has sued the Los Angeles Police Department and Airport Police after they mistook her for someone else and jailed her for 13 days. Read More

Facebook Announces Plans To Build ‘Universal Speech Translator’

Meta, formally known as Facebook, is going to build an artificially intelligent “universal speech translator.” Read More

Colin Kaepernick Launches ‘The Autopsy Initiative’; Will Provide Families Of Victims Whose Deaths Are ‘Police-Related’ With Free Secondary Autopsies

Activist and former football player Colin Kaepernick launched an initiative to offer free, secondary autopsies to family members whose loved ones died in “police-related” incidents. Read More

Ex-Kappa Alpha Psi Exec Sentenced to Prison for 2.5 Years After Stealing Over $3M From Fraternity

Tuesday, Curtis D. Anderson, a former Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity executive, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for a multi-million dollar embezzlement incident three years ago. Read More

South Beach to Ban Drinking After 2 A.M. During Spring Break

South Beach will be forced to implement a 2 a.m. drinking ban in March, which will impact Spring breaker’s plan to party all night in the city’s most popular nightlife areas. Read More

Brian Flores Claims He Was Offered Millions Keep Quiet After Being Fired From The Miami Dolphins; Team Responds, Flores’ Attorneys Clap Back With Receipts [Video]

Brian Flores said Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him millions of dollars to keep quiet after he was fired as head coach in January. Read More

Robin Roberts Reveals Her ‘Sweet’ Partner Amber Laign Has Breast Cancer: ‘Prognosis Is Good’

Robin Roberts has shared with the public that her partner, Amber Laign, is battling breast cancer. Read More

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Receive Special Award at the NAACP Image Awards: ‘It’s a True Honor’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are receiving a special honor on Saturday at the NAACP Image Awards. Read More

Warner Music Invests $750 Million In Female And Diverse Artists With BlackRock

BlackRock and Warner Music Group have invested $750 million, in partnership with Influence Media, to acquire music-rights catalogs from female and diverse artists. Read More

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Celebrate Making History as First Same-Sex Couple to Cover Essence

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are celebrating their love on the cover of ‘Essence.’ Read More

