R&B Singer Tank and Young Bleu Go At It Over ‘King of R&B’ Comment

Old school likes to post for fun on the Gram, New school live for the Gram however at no time should anybody live and die for the Gram, well, unless your a paid influencer.   We say all that to say when someone posts a comment on social media it shouldn’t turn into a Hip Hop battle especially when we are talking about folks that want to hold the crown of ‘King of R&B’, but that’s exactly what happened when crooner Tank made a comment on a post where someone declared Young Bleu the King of R&B.  Although the comment from Tank seemed harmless Young Bleu turned RED over it, which led to the social media showdown.

So as the young people say what had happened was:

A person who goes by @SourpowerDre on Twitter posted “Yung Bleu might b the new King of R&B this brotha make bangers only,”.  Young Bleu and The Shade Room retweeted the post, Tank then commented on the retweet on The Shade Room “I’m glad I’m from a different generation cause y’all wild,” followed by laughing emoji’s.  Young Bleu was feeling some type of shade from the comment so he posted “Another episode of bitter old ni***s. Tank u still waiting on that verse that’s why u mad,”  “U supposed to be a OG! U commenting on shade room acting like a female.”  that included some text messages from Tank.  Soon after, Tank responded to Bleu’s comments with a short video. He started by clarifying that he doesn’t have beef with anyone, “especially Yung Bleu.” The artist also mentioned that he’s “proud” of Bleu. Tank said the cut-off text in the screenshot was him encouraging Bleu to communicate how he feels.  Yung Bleu’s response to the Tank video was to kick the statistics, “…I never did anything but gave u your flowers just answer me one thing,” “Seeing that I have more plaques than you and sold more records. What make you more legendary than me? Time right? Give it time!”  

Old school I know your thinking who is, Young Bleu?  But the better question would be, R&B is for lovers not fighters, so why all the SM dragging?  The answer…we don’t get it.

Take a look at the video and posts below

