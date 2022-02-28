Ukrainian President Is Staying ‘I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

In America we used to when something goes down we protect our president and get him in a secret location, a bunker or whatever they do with the president so he safe and able to lead our country through a crisis. The Russians last week shocked the world and attacked the Ukraine and are taking over their capital of Kyiv. America extended the Ukraine President Zelenskyy a ride out, but President Zelenskyy is holding his ground, like the new school would say, a ‘G’ saying ‘I need ammunition, not a ride’.

President Zelenskyy has been arming the people of the Ukraine to defend whats their’s and he is following suit.

“We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this,” “That is it. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine.”

Their were rumors that the 44 year old President Zelenskyy had bounced out of the Ukraine but their leader went live to let his people know to not believe the hype, the Ukrainian leader is like hell no I won’t go.

Let us all keep the Ukrainian people as well as their fearless leader President Zelenskyy uplifted in our prayers.

