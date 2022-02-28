Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Will Smith Wins Best Movie Actor for ‘King Richard’ at 2022 SAG Awards

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Source: Courtesy Peacock / Peacock

Rapper turned actor, Will Smith’s real life Bel-Air family drama might be what folks think about when they hear is name, but no matter what his Reality Hour drama in his personal relationship/marriage maybe, it doesn’t discredit the fact that Will Smith is the man when he steps in front of the camera and last night he was award for his silver screen brilliance at the 2022 SAG Awards for his portrayal of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, in ‘King Richard’ with the award for best actor in a film.

Congratulations are most definitely in order for Philly native Will Smith.

53 year old Will Smith who beat out another one of our acting favorites Denzel Washington for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, was super excited about winning his first SAG Award after being nominated three times.  Will Smith is his acceptance couldn’t help but pay homage to the family that made it possible, the Williams family.

“That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams,”  “Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one has ever known. He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

2022 SAG Awards , King Richard , Will Smith

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
The 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Audience

Just Jeen-Yuhs: Kanye and Jamie Foxx Go Live…

 37 mins ago
02.28.22
Former President Trump Speaks at CPAC in Orlando

Trump Say’s Russia Wouldn’t Have Invaded The Ukraine…

 1 hour ago
02.28.22
Bel-Air Drive Through Premiere Event

Will Smith Wins Best Movie Actor for ‘King…

 3 hours ago
02.28.22
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Is Staying ‘I Need Ammunition, Not…

 3 hours ago
02.28.22
Exclusives
Close