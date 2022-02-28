Will Smith Wins Best Movie Actor for ‘King Richard’ at 2022 SAG Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Rapper turned actor, Will Smith’s real life Bel-Air family drama might be what folks think about when they hear is name, but no matter what his Reality Hour drama in his personal relationship/marriage maybe, it doesn’t discredit the fact that Will Smith is the man when he steps in front of the camera and last night he was award for his silver screen brilliance at the 2022 SAG Awards for his portrayal of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, in ‘King Richard’ with the award for best actor in a film.

Congratulations are most definitely in order for Philly native Will Smith.

53 year old Will Smith who beat out another one of our acting favorites Denzel Washington for his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, was super excited about winning his first SAG Award after being nominated three times. Will Smith is his acceptance couldn’t help but pay homage to the family that made it possible, the Williams family.

“That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams,” “Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one has ever known. He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”

Take a look at the video below

