According to NBC4i, workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.
The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
The new starting wage range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- WIN: Tickets to see Earth, Wind and Fire!
- Win $1000 With WZAK!!
- Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has Passed
- Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The Age Of 77
- March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- HBCU Alum Dr. Dietra Trent Begins Leading White House Initiative On Historically Black Colleges And Universities
- Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Mia Thornton Announces She Was Diagnosed With Cancer
- Just Jeen-Yuhs: Kanye and Jamie Foxx Go Live On IG To Tease What’s Next
- Trump Say’s Russia Wouldn’t Have Invaded The Ukraine If He Were President [VIDEO]
- Will Smith Wins Best Movie Actor for ‘King Richard’ at 2022 SAG Awards
- The Bijou Star Files: Did Bey & J LO ‘STEAL’ From Amerie?
- Ukrainian President Is Staying ‘I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride’
- Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour
- Ohio Proud Boys VP Caught On Camera Hurling N-Word Around Before Punching Black Woman In The Mouth
- African Students Struggling To Flee Ukraine Spotlights Racial Bias Amid Growing Refugee Crisis
Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com