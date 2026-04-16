20 Cleveland High Schools Everyone Knows About

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Cleveland has no shortage of well-known high schools across the city and surrounding suburbs.

But are any more popular than the others?

Some schools stand out for strong academics, while others build their reputation through athletics, culture, or community impact. We all know that popularity can’t be measured by one stat alone.

This list blends data with real-world buzz, factoring in rankings, search interest, sports success, and how often each school comes up in conversations across Northeast Ohio.

From powerhouse programs to top-rated campuses, these are the high schools people in Cleveland talk about the most.

John Hay Early College High School

One of the highest-ranked schools in CMSD with strong college prep programs. It consistently gets recognition across Ohio rankings and local conversations.