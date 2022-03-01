The Bijou Star Files: Delta Made A Sista Get To The Back Of The Plane

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 1, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The Caucasity: Black Woman Forced to Move From Her Seat Mid-Flight for White Delta Passengers [Video]

Camille Henderson of California was on a returning Delta flight to the Bay Area after visiting family in Atlanta when she was abruptly asked to move to a seat at the back of the plane to satisfy two white passengers. Read More

UKRAINE BREWERY FROM BEER TO BOMBS Cocktail Of Choice Is Now Molotov

A brewery in Ukraine is joining the fight against Russian troops … switching out their craft beer for Molotov cocktails. Read More

LEBRON JAMES CLAPS BACK AT HECKLER MID-GAME… ‘Shut Your Ass Up!!!’

If you thought things couldn’t get worse for the Los Angeles Lakers, here’s proof they’re still approaching rock bottom … ’cause LeBron James is now firing back at fans for criticizing him mid-game — appearing to tell them to “shut your ass up.” Read More

Teyana Taylor Addresses Online Users Who Believe She Is The Subject In Viral TikTok Video

Teyana Taylor took time to put an end to floating rumors about her private life. Recently, TikTok user Klatsch filmed a reenactment video that told a story about a “singer with TV show and 2 daughters.” Read More

Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Steps Into The Shade Room To Talk About Her Successful Restaurant Empire, Buying An Entire Block In Atlanta And More! (Exclusive)

If you live in Atlanta, you’re already very aware of Pinky Cole and her massively successful restaurant empire Slutty Vegan—and now as her business has reached mainstream success complete with expansion, Read More

Tamar Braxton Shares A Message About Self-Love Days Ahead Of Her 45th Birthday

Tamar Braxton is ready to welcome year 45 on March 17. But until then, her social media followers and fans are in for a special treat. Read More

New York Police Department Arrests Suspect Accused Of Killing Alberto “Alpo” Martinez

The culture took a huge loss with the death of many notable celebrities last year, but the streets were shaken when Harlem Kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez was murdered. Now, new information is available about the person responsible for his death. Read More

Palmer Takes To Social Media To Warn Her Fans To Protect Their Private Journals After Sharing A Story Of Her Friend

The ability to share your personal thoughts and place them somewhere private without fear that someone will invade your privacy, is something that many of us are likely very familiar with—but KeKe Palmer recently warned her fans to be extra careful to make sure that their personal journals are kept under lock and key. Read More

House Passes Bill Making Lynching A Federal Hate Crime

On Monday, the House passed legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime. Read More

Kodak Black Shares His Opinion On How Often Men & Women Should Shower

When it comes to celebrities sharing their opinions, you can believe they will do just that. Whether it’s about food, money, or hygiene, they’re going to give people something to talk about. Read More

Naya Rivera’s Family Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Naya Rivera’s family has reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit against Ventura County on behalf of her now six-year-old son Josey, Read More

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Performs “Ain’t No Way” During ‘American Idol’ Audition

Grace Franklin, granddaughter of the iconic singer Aretha Franklin, auditioned for American Idol Sunday, singing the Lauryn Hill version of “Killing Me Softly,” as well as her late grandmother’s song “Ain’t No Way.” Read More

Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2022

We’re already hitting March? This year is MOVING, as does the streaming giant Netflix, who continues to sort out new content on the regular. Interestingly, this March, there are a grip of films—some which may be your favorites—getting released from the service. Read More

Remy Ma Explains Why She Doesn’t ‘Want a Woman Driver’ While Talking About Sexism Across Industries

Remy Ma is a vocal supporter of women across several industries, especially in hip-hop, but during her recent interview with Ebro in the Morning, the rapper talked about how she can sometimes play into negative stereotypes towards women as well. Read More

Benzino Slams Eminem Fans and Shares Address: ‘Pull Up On Me’

Benzino is still going at Eminem nearly 20 years after their beef first kicked off, and he doesn’t seem to care who he has to diss in the process. Read More

Unreleased ‘jeen-yuhs’ Clip Shows Kanye Arguing at “Slow Jamz” Shoot: ‘Y’all Are Forcing Me to Be the Assh*le’

Ahead of the third and final episode of Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy docuseries, TIME magazine unveiled on an unreleased clip from the 2004 video shoot of Kanye West, Twista, and Jamie Foxx’s No. 1 single “Slow Jamz.” Read More

Dr. Oz Dragged for Challenging Fauci to a ‘Doctor-to-Doctor’ COVID-19 Debate

Dr. Oz is proposing a battle of the doctors—except the doctor he wants to debate is the president’s Chief Medical Advisor. Read More

Man Arrested for Money Laundering After Cops Find Nearly $200,000 Stashed in Toy Boxes During Traffic Stop

A Texas man was arrested after police discovered nearly $200,000 stashed inside several old toy boxes during a traffic stop, Read More

Estée Lauder Senior Executive John Demsey Forced Out After Sharing Racist Meme He Reposted ‘Without Reading’

Estée Lauder senior executive John Demsey has been forced out of the company after he shared a meme on Instagram that featured a racist slur. Read More

Jim Jones Didn’t Sign Drake Because He Didn’t Know What to Do With Actor ‘In a Wheelchair’ on ‘Disney Channel’

Jim Jones once passed on a chance to sign Drake. Read More

Kanye West Fans Want ‘Donda 2’ So Bad That a Fake Version by ‘Wanye Kest’ Is Charting on iTunes

While the download-savvy Ye fans and those who dropped $200 on a Stem Player already have the current version of Donda 2, it appears some just really want it on iTunes—even if it’s not the album they’re looking for. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion and AmazeVR Announce Details of Virtual Reality ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse’ Concert Tour

Megan Thee Stallion and AmazeVR, a virtual reality concert platform company, have announced their partnership on a 10-stop tour titled Enter Thee Hottieverse. Read More

New Studies Suggest Wuhan Market Likely Site of COVID-19 Pandemic’s Origin

New studies making the rounds this week posit that a market in Wuhan, China is where the coronavirus pandemic originated before spreading to humans. Read More

Stephen A. Smith Dragged for Saying Kyrie Irving ‘Should Be Allowed to Play’ After Past Criticism

After blasting Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-10 in the past, Stephen A. Smith ​​​​​​ is now advocating for the Brooklyn Nets ​​​​​​ point guard to be allowed to play home games. Read More

TikTok Extends Its Maximum Video Length to 10 Minutes

If you’ve ever wanted to choreograph a dance routine to the entirety of Frank Ocean’s “Pyramids,” now is your chance. Read More

Young Thug Calls on ‘My Rap Brothers’ to Help Africans ‘Get Out of Ukraine’ Amid Discrimination at Border

Young Thug is offering his help to those impacted by the violent conflict in Ukraine. Read More

Man Shoves Feces In Woman’s Face While She Was Waiting at Train Stop [Video]

A man in New York City rubbed feces on a woman who was sitting down at a subway station. On Feb. 21, a 43-year-old woman was sitting down waiting on the southbound platform of the Wakefield-241st Street station at around 5:15 p.m. when a man started to walk toward her with a plastic bag in his hand. Read More

South Carolina State University Fires Women’s Basketball Coach After She Files Lawsuit Claiming Discriminatory Practices; Says School Paid Her $30,000 Less Than Male Basketball Coaches

The South Carolina State University‘s women’s basketball team coach was fired after she filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming the college paid her thousands of dollars less than what they paid the male basketball coach, and accused the school of other discriminatory practices. Read More

Target To Pay New Employees Up to $24 An Hour; Some Workers Will Eligible For Health Care Benefits

Target is set to pay new employees $24 an hour to compete with other companies. Read More

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Killer Requesting Bail, Prosecutors Claim He is a Danger to Community After Video Shows Him Rapping in Front of Mural of Slain Musician

The Associated Press reported that the man charged with the murder of “Run DMC” member Jam Master Jay shot a music video in front of the rapper’s mural. Read More

The Game Claims Kanye Did More For Him in Two Weeks Than Dr. Dre Did For Him His Entire Career [Video]

Last week, The Game teased on Instagram that he would finally be making an appearance on the next episode of Drink Champs. Read More

Jada Pinkett-Smith Says ‘No More’ Entaglements During SAG Awards Red Carpet Interview [Video]

Laverne Cox co-hosted the E! red carpet for Sunday night’s SAG Awards and got the chance to catch up with Will and Jada where she awkwardly reminded the couple of Jada’s previous entanglement while also praising them for the work they put out. Read More

LeBron James Walks Back Statements About Playing With His Son And The Possibility Of Rejoining The Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is walking back statements he made stating he would like to play his last season with his son and left the possibility open for a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. James is now reaffirming his commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers. Read More

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Is Sued By the Real Diamond Family Whose Name He Took

The man who is the real-life subject of the Netflix true-crime documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler’ is being sued for millions of dollars by the real Leviev diamond family to which he allegedly pretended to belong. Read More

Britney Spears Poses Nude on the Beach During Vacation with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is feeling extra free these days. Read More

An Uber Eats Driver Wants To Sue Snoop Dogg For Revealing His Personal Info After Canceling A Delivery [Photo + Video]

A driver for Uber Eats says he wants to sue Snoop Dogg after the rapper revealed his personal information on social media during a tirade about a canceled order. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Slams Joe Rogan’s N-Word Use, Defends Quentin Tarantino

Samuel L. Jackson has dismissed Joe Rogan’s apology over his past use of the N-word. Read More

