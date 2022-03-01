MJB and Method Man Win NAACP Image Awards For Acting 2 Yrs In A Row

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Big ups are most definitely in order as the Queen of R&B Mary J. Blige and cult legend Wu-Tang Clan rapper Method Man have won 53rd NAACP Image Awards for the roles they play as Monét Tejada and Attorney Davis MacClean in the Starz Power spin-off “Power Book II: Ghost.”

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be broadcasted live on Saturday, February 26, 2022 on BET, celebrating the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

At this years, 53rd NAACP Image Awards, Clifford Smith Jr. AKA Method Man took home in the male category Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series while Mary J. Blige took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in the female category, making this the second year in a row that both have took home the awards.

Since dropping her new album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ the Grammy Award winning singer Mary J. Blige has been taking the biggest stages in 2022, with first the history making Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show followed up with a performance in Cleveland, OH for NBA All-Star Weekend before blowing the doors off at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards stage, with a soul stirring performance of “Good Morning Gorgeous”.

Take a look at Method Man’s post as well as Mary J. Blige’s post and performance video below.

