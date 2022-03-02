Joe Biden Coming After PPP Fraud With A DOJ Chief Prosecutor

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Since the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic started millions of Americans was struggling with loosing their jobs and child care, businesses were struggling with the shut-down because of declining clientele leaving them struggling how to figure out how to pay employees as well as making their businesses safe for the public to go back to a new normal. The government provided Americans with relief checks, unemployment financial increases as well as offered PPP loans to help. For some it was a blessing however for others that have been just living their best life fraudulently, President Joe Biden isn’t about to go back and forth you, he is coming for you.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday’s State of the Union address to announced that there will be a crackdown on COVID-19 swindlers with a DOJ chief prosecutor for pandemic fraud, the Prez said he was going after criminals who stole what is believed to be as much as $100 billion and investigations are already under way.

According to President Joe Biden:

‘The previous administration not only ballooned the deficit with tax cuts for the very wealthy and corporations, it undermined the watchdogs whose job was to keep pandemic relief funds from being wasted,’

The unfortunate thing is for those who fraudulently received PPP loans there are still some small businesses that have yet to receive relief.

