Keyshia Cole Had To Learn Not To Lay Hands on Folks

Singer Keyshia Cole grew up right in front of our eyes, being a pioneer in the Reality Television revolution. With age comes growth and maturations, both personally and professionally and in the case of Keyshia Cole now the mother of two at the age of 40 years old Keyshia has gone threw a lot. Now with the ability to look back over her life, Keyshia Cole has learned a great deal of things from fighting to friendships, now she is sharing some ‘Uncensored’ knowledge.

On a recent episode of “Uncensored” featuring R&B singer Keyshia Cole on TV One, Keshia Cole shared that she had to learn not to lay hands of people and how that her bad behavior may have been the culprit in why her and rapper/actor Eve’s relationship came to an end.

According to the ‘I Should Have Cheated’ singer Keyshia Cole:

“there was an incident with Eve where somebody grabbed her bag as we were walking out and I turned around and slapped the girl. Eve is really pissed about that, like we stopped hanging out.” “I should have left that to security,” “Somebody get’s paid for that, you know what I mean?” “It took a long time [for me] to learn to not put my hands on people.”

A realization that had ultimately cost Keyshia Cole her friendship with Eve.

