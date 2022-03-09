The Bijou Star Files: Black Panther Director Mistaken As A Bank Robber !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

‘BLACK PANTHER’ DIRECTOR RYAN COOGLER WRONGLY TARGETED AS BANK ROBBER

Bank staffers mistakenly thought Ryan Coogler was staging a robbery — so they called cops, and the famed director actually ended up in handcuffs … briefly. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER ALLEGED MUG SHOT RELEASED… By Russian State Media

Brittney Griner’s alleged mug shot was shared by Russian State media, marking the first time the WNBA star has been seen “publicly” since her detainment in February. Read More

WNBA STAR BRITTNEY GRINER HASH OIL CLAIM ‘HIGHLY SKEPTICAL’ To Family of Marine Jailed in Russia

Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia is drawing a strong reaction from the family of a U.S. Marine who’s also imprisoned there … and they’re not buying what the Russians are selling. Read More

KELLY CLARKSON STRIKES DIVORCE SETTLEMENT WITH EX-HUSBAND She Gets Custody, He Gets Support

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have FINALLY settled their bitter divorce case, and Kelly’s walking away with the lion’s share of assets, although he’s getting a pretty penny in support. Read More

UKRAINE WAR NO MO’ JOE FOR RUSSIA!!! Starbucks Closing, McDonald’s & Coke Too

Russians aren’t taking the McDonald’s shutdown well … in addition to long lines to get a last bite before the closings, other citizens have reportedly started hawking their Mickey D’s food online!!! Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT Launches Project HEAL …DONATING $5 MIL FOR COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

Travis Scott is giving back — chipping in millions for community-based initiatives that’ll help out students, aspiring creatives and even future concert-goers. Read More

RUSSELL WILSON TRADED TO DENVER BRONCOS

The Broncos are reportedly sending 3 players — Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris — plus 2 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Read More

KANYE WEST ‘NO ONE WANTED TO TELL ME I WAS DEAD’ Claims In Poem He Was Murdered

Kanye West penned a super ominous poem about his death — an event he says has already occurred — and the foundation of his premise is murder. Read More

DISNEY WORLD TOURISTS GO UNDER THE SEA …Caught in Flash Flood!!!

There is not a new ‘Little Mermaid’ ride at Disney World, but guests might feel like it as major flash flooding left parts of the theme park underwater. Read More

Chris Brown Shares Voice Note He Allegedly Received From The Woman Accusing Him Of Rape

Chris Brown is clapping back after a woman hit him with a $20 million lawsuit alleging he raped her at a party back in 2020. Read More

Apple Announces New iPhone, iPad Air, Studio Display & More At First Product Event Of The Year

On Tuesday, Apple held their first product event of 2022 at their headquarters in Cupertino, CA and they introduced some new products, as well as updates to some existing products. Read More

HBCUs Across The Country Receive More Than $2.7 Billion In Funding!

Mo’ money! Mo’ money! Mo’ money! When it comes to HBCUs, more money is definitely a conversation that’s taken place for decades. With the breakdown of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, it appears that is exactly what HBCUs received. Read More

Florida Passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, Moves To The Desk Of Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida’s Republican-led legislature passed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill today. The controversial bill was established to forbid sexual orientation and gender identity instruction. Read More

Rick Ross Shares Video of Himself Rubbing His ‘Expensive Sweat’ on a Woman While Partying

If there’s one thing about the Big Boss Ricky Rozay, it’s that everything about him is lucrative, apparently even his sweat. Read More

Snoop Dogg Slams Photographer’s Lawsuit Against Nas for Posting Photo Featuring 2Pac and the Queens Rapper

Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to blast a photographer for filing a lawsuit against Nas after the Queens native posted a picture of him and 2Pac together. Read More

Antonio Brown Says He and Kanye Are ‘Extremely Serious’ About Purchasing the Broncos

Antonio Brown, who was recently named head of Kanye West’s Donda Sports, said he and Ye are “extremely serious” about buying the Denver Broncos. Read More

Teacher Hospitalized With Severe Injuries After Being Attacked by 5-Year-Old Student, Police Say

A Florida teacher was found unresponsive by police and sent to the hospital after she was allegedly attacked by her 5-year-old student, Read More

Eminem’s New 73.5 Million Certifications Make Him Most Certified Artist in RIAA History for Singles

Eminem has made history. Read More

People React After Aaron Rodgers Agrees to 4-Year Deal With Packers, Making Him Highest-Paid Player in NFL History

After it looked as though Aaron Rodgers might be leaving the Green Bay Packers behind, the quarterback has signed a four-year deal with the team. Read More

President Biden Expected to Sign Executive Order on Cryptocurrency This Week

President Joe Biden is soon set to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency, multiple reports claimed this week. Read More

Fantasy Author Brandon Sanderson Breaks Kickstarter Record by Raising Over $25 Million

A popular New York Times best-selling author author has raised over $25 million on Kickstarter to help fund the release of his upcoming four books, shattering the site’s previous record. Read More

Shell Will Stop Importing Russian Oil and Natural Gases

In a statement, the company said it would “phase out” all Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas. Read More

Whoops: Man Causes a TikTok Frenzy After Seemingly Flashing His Penis by Accident [Video]

A British man has gone viral on social media after appearing to flash his dick in a seemingly NSFW video. Read More

Akon’s Former Business Partner Compares Singer’s Sci-Fi City Plans to Ponzi Scheme in Ongoing Lawsuit

Akon’s former business partner says the singer’s plans to build a futuristic city in Senegal is akin to a Ponzi scheme and is asking a judge to freeze his assets amid their ongoing $4 million lawsuit. Read More

Dolly Parton Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B And Has A Plan To Make It Happen [Video]

Dolly Parton definitely doesn’t need anyone by her side to pull off a boot stompin’ performance, but she could see herself sharing the stage with a certain rapper in the future. Read More

‘Snowfall’ Is Officially The ‘Most Watched Show’ On FX, And Star Damson Idris Pays Tribute To John Singleton [Photo]

FX’s Snowfall started off its fifth season strong, hitting series highs with its two-episode debut.Read More

Daniel Kaluuya – Insiders Concerned About Actor After He Allegedly Fired Management Team, Replacing Them With A Mystery Woman Who Calls Herself A ‘Life Strategist’

Daniel Kaluuya’s new mystery woman is raising eyebrows. Read More

Smokey Robinson Resents Being Called An African American: I Consider Myself To Be A Black American

Legendary singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson has the internet buzzing over a somewhat controversial topic. Read More

MORGAN WALLEN ACM AWARDS ARE OK WITH N-WORD USE… Says NAACP Nashville President

Morgan Wallen’s warm reception at the ACM Awards is proof country music is complicit in his use of the N-word … so says the NAACP Nashville chapter president. Read More

Cleveland Metropolitan School District suspends its mask mandate

CEO Eric Gordon says it is CMSD’s “strong preference” that students and adults wear masks while in district schools and offices. Read More

