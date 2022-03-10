Michelle Obama and Chris Paul VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama and NBA great Chris Paul have teamed up to SAY IT LOUD, When We All Vote’s first-ever HBCU campaign with a the VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge.

Let’s be real, we can’t champion for voters rights, if we don’t vote.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, is always ‘Becoming’ what’s up and trending in the world so recognizing that world loves a good challenge, especially one that won’t send you to the hospital, Michelle Obama and Chris Paul rolled a new initiative to encourage folks to get out and rock the vote in all elections, through a new creative challenge as part of ‘When We All Vote’ a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap, created by Michelle Obama.

According to Baller Alert

The Squad Challenge’s goal is to empower HBCU students to take a leading role in voter registration, education and mobilization efforts on their campuses and their surrounding communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Baller Alert, along with other partners such as BET, Watch The Yard, HBCU Buzz and Xceleader’s Vote HBCU program are among the founding partners of the Squad Challenge.

Also to up the ante HBCU squads will $3,000 grants to make voter registration, education and more happen. What’s the prize in the challenge? Although some of y’all walked up milk crates for free.

The winners will receive special campus events and activations with celebrity appearances.

Take a look at the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: