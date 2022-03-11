The Bijou Star Files: Tevin Campbell Can We Talk? He Just Did

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 11, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

R&B Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded For ‘Living His Truth’ After Subtly Coming Out As Gay [Photo]

Can we talk for a minute? Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT 150 DAYS IN JAIL, 30 MONTHS FELONY PROBATION Judge Calls Him ‘Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic’

A rep for Cook County Sheriff’s office says Jussie will be given a comprehensive medical and mental health assessment by Health services, a security assessment and will be placed in appropriate housing. Read More

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS ESTRANGED HUBBY ADMITS TO POSING AS EX-WIFE …To Convince Kimora He Wasn’t Still Married!!!

Kimora Lee Simmons‘ estranged husband, ex Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, testified he posed as his ex-wife online to spin a web of lies … including convincing Kimora he wasn’t still a married man when they met. Read More

ELON MUSK & GRIMES WELCOME BABY NUMBER 2!!! Had Secret Surrogate Birth

Elon Musk and Grimes have a second child … a baby girl who they’ve managed to keep under wraps for several months, but now they’re revealing the big secret! Read More

Bevy Smith Criticizes Kim Kardashian For Her Comments About Work Ethic, “Poor People Across The Country Have Been Gaslit By Rich People”

Chile, Kim Kardashian stated that she had a message for working women: “Get your f***ing ass up and work,” and Bevy Smith wasn’t here for it. Read More

Woman Sues Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Claims He’s Her Father

Mama’s baby, papa’s maybe…According to court documents filed in Dallas County, a 25-year-old woman is alleging that Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is her father. Read More

Come Again?! Social Media Responds To The Childhood Sandal, Jellies, Costing Nearly $500 From Gucci

Many of us grew up wearing Jellies back in the gap. Y’all know those rubber sandals we all wore when we were kids, and we went to the beauty supply store to get them? Available in all colors, well, it looks like Gucci has put a new twist on the nostalgic shoes as well as a new price, just in time for Easter…$490.00 Read More

Nick Cannon Says The Cancellation Of His Talk Show “Is Show Business”

Thursday’s taping marked its final production. The longtime TV host confirmed the news regarding ‘Nick Cannon’ on the same day. Read More

Tory Lanez Diss Track Seemingly Aimed At Megan Thee Stallion & Pardi Leaks Online

It looks like Tory Lanez has been spending some time in the studio… Read More

Macy Gray Responds To Those Who Are Still Criticizing Her National Anthem Performance—“Suck It!”

Macy Gray is clapping back at all those who are still criticizing her performance. Taking to social media, Macy Gray posted a quick video and made it clear that she is not fazed by all the jokes and the dragging. Read More

Missouri Lawmaker Introduces Bill That Would Allow Lawsuits Against People Who Help Women Obtain Abortions

Just as the state of Texas has strengthened their abortion laws, Missouri is seeking to do the same. Read More

Rappers Are Taking a Stand Against Gossip Bloggers and Misinformation

In January, Cardi B won a $4 million defamation of character lawsuit against blogger Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe for what a judge ruled as repeated lies about the rap star. Read More

TikTok’s New Music Distro Platform SoundOn Will Give 100% Royalties To Artists In First Year, 90% After

TikTok—everyone’s favourite short-form video site—has officially entered the world of music marketing and distribution with an all-new platform called SoundOn. Read More

Cardi B Exits Comedy Film ‘Assisted Living’ One Week Before Start of Production

The production company Paramount Players shelved the comedy film Assisted Living after Cardi B stepped away one week before production was scheduled to begin. Read More

Akon’s Rep Responds to Former Business Partner’s Claims That Senegal City Plans Contain Ponzi Scheme ‘Red Flags’

A former business partner of Akon argues in recently filed court documents that the “Lonely” artist’s Senegal city plans can be likened to a Ponzi scheme. Read More

Khloé K Calls Out Media Blaming Women in Cheating Scandals, Confirms Tristan Thompson Issues Are Part of New Show

With the premiere of Hulu’s new The Kardashians series now roughly a month away, the family at the center of it all is appearing in an even higher volume of stories than usual, with much of the focus being placed on what, exactly, fans can expect from their post-KUWTK project. Read More

Man Arrested for Trying to Smuggle 52 Reptiles, Allegedly Hid Lizards, Snakes in Bags Under His Clothes at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to smuggle 52 reptiles into the country from Mexico, Read More

Pete Davidson to Play Fictionalized Version of Himself in Lorne Michaels-Produced Comedy Series

Pete Davidson will play a “raw, unflinching, fictionalized version” of himself in a comedy series, tentatively titled Bupkis, inspired by his own life. Read More

Biden Administration to Cancel Over $6 Billion in Federal Student Loan Debt

Thousands of people will soon be free of student loan debt. Read More

American Airlines to Hire 400 People in Miami to Work From Home Full-Time as Travel Reservation Agents

American Airlines wants to hire 400 people in Miami to work from home full-time as reservation agents. You’re in luck for those looking for remote work in Miami. Read More

BTS Fans Won’t Be Able to Clap, Cheer or Stand Up When the Boy Band Performs in South Korea

BTS fans won’t be able to clap or cheer for the boy band during the group’s upcoming concert shows in South Korea. Read More

Georgia High School Coach Suspended After Restraining Student Who Allegedly Brought Gun On Campus [Video]

A Georgia high school coach has been suspended from his position after restraining a student who brought a loaded gun to school. Read More

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant Speaks Out About Pilot Protest

Thursday hundreds of Delta Airlines pilots in Atlanta refused to board flights and instead picketed outside the south terminal of Hartsfield Jackson International, protesting their flight schedules. Read More

Teyana Taylor Trends on Social Media After Fans Assume She is The ‘Firefly’ on “The Masked Singer” Debut

Teyana Taylor is trending on social media after viewers believe she is one of the contestants on this season of The Masked Singer. Read More

Biden Administration Will Extend Mask Mandate For Travelers For Another Month

The Transportation Security Administration is set to announce that the federal public transportation mask mandate will be extended for at least another 30 days. Read More

Fox Reportedly Cancels Daytime Talk Show “The Real”

Fox has canceled the long-running daytime talk show “The Real” after eight seasons. Read More

Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Her Family Deserves Their Nine-Figure Paycheck From Hulu

Khloe Kardashian cleared up some things regarding her family’s nine-figure paychecks they’ll be receiving for their upcoming reality show. Read More

2 Billion Genetically Altered Mosquitoes Will Be Released in Fla. and Calif. to Fight Disease

Over the next two years, billions of genetically modified mosquitoes are expected to be released as part of an expanded version of an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study. Read More

Domino’s Delivery Man Facing Slew of Charges for Allegedly Stalking Customer’s Daughters, Trying to Enter Home

A now-fired Domino’s delivery driver and registered sex offender has been arrested in northern Colorado on various charges alleging he stalked two young girls and attempted to break into their home. Read More

Stacey Abrams Qualified to Run for Governor in 2022 Election

Democrat Stacey Abrams became the biggest name so far to qualify to run for Georgia governor Tuesday. Read More

Body Cam Footage Shows Black Woman’s Scalp Torn Off By Police K-9 During Violent Arrest [Video]

New details have emerged in the case of Talmika Bates, a Black woman who was viciously attacked by a police canine after she was accused of shoplifting in Feb. 2020. Read More

Disney Employees Are Rebelling Against CEO Bob Chapek By Revealing They’re Forced To Remove Moments Of ‘Gay Affection’ From Their Films

A group of LGBTQIA+ employees at Pixar and their allies have released a statement describing their parent company’s unwillingness to depict openly gay characters in their movies.Read More

Kim Kardashian Allows Daughter North West Back On Tik Tok, Despite Kanye’s Prior Disapproval

Kim Kardashian has officially ended North West’s Tik Tok hiatus. Read More

Florida Legislature Passes ‘Stop Woke Act’ That Would Prohibit Discussions On Race At School & Work

Certain Floridians could be limited in the future in how they talk about race. Read More

Lil Wayne Stopped Writing Down Lyrics At 16: ‘It Started Becoming A Headache’

Lil Wayne is one of a rare breed of rappers who can come up with full songs in their heads. But obviously, he used a pen and pad at one point. Read More

Travis Scott – Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim Calls “Project Heal” A PR Stunt, Lawyers Claim It Violates Conditions Of Ongoing Lawsuit

Not everyone is here for Travis Scott’s latest community initiative. Read More

Dmx’s 5-Year-Old Son, Whom He Shared With Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, Is Battling Stage 3 Kidney Disease

The fiancée of late rapper DMX, Desiree Lindstrom, is giving an update on their child’s health condition. Read More

Nicki Minaj Credits Lil’ Kim As A Fashion Icon: We BOTH Should Be On The Cover Of Vogue

It’s rare for Nicki Minaj to speak on Lil’ Kim after everything that happened between them. But when the topic came up with Joe Budden, she didn’t shy away from it. Read More

Cleveland Guardians release statement as MLB lockout ends; home opener set for April 15

Although all teams will play 162 games, the start of the season will be delayed by about a week. Read More

