Loni Love is Saying ‘The Real’ Hasn’t Been Cancelled For Real For Real

For the past several weeks news has been breaking that a few fan favorite daytime shows had hit the chopping block. First was The Wendy Williams Show, although kind of cancelled but more like replaced by Wendy Williams stand in ‘Sherri Shepard’, a kind of, not so, surprise. Then after all the fertilizations as well as treating his audience like they were family “Nick Cannon” show got the ax, Nick Cannon, made it a point to share the bad news with his television family during his show. Then no sooner then receiving the Nick Cannon cancellation news, the next trending story was that after all the years of host drama, and Jeannie Mai having a name/gender reveal of her daughter after stories floated around that they were letting the baby decide it’s own sex, ‘The Real’ wasn’t going to survive cancelation, blogs sited ratings trending down as the reasoning. The crazy part is ‘The Real’ cancelation was a trending topic, but according to show host Loni Love she has gotten that official memo for real, for real.

Loni Love took to where most press conferences go down, these day’s, Twitter to say “It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio,” “No official decision has been made about #TheReal.

Loni Love continued to say (to paraphrase) that folks need to chill out with their news spreading because it not only affects herself as well as Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Garcelle Beauvais, but also 150 crew members of ‘The Real’.

Well, all we can say is, typically in show business where there is smoke there is fire.

Take a look at Loni Love’s post below.

