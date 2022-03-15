Jon Taffer ‘Bar Rescue’ on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star [Listen Here]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Jon Taffer owned a bar called ‘Streamers’ on Brook Park Rd in Cleveland just when the neighborhood was starting to flip, when the roof of the bar caved in. So what did Jon Taffer do? Filed an insurance claim, took his check and hit the streaming Discovery highway going from city to city, state to state, to rescue other bars/restaurants with his show ‘Bar Rescue’

A well run bar can be a money-making machine, but a poorly run one can be an owner’s worst nightmare. “Bar Rescue” is a docu-reality series featuring veteran nightlife expert Jon Taffer as he seeks to revamp and rescue bars on the brink. Taffer and his team of industry experts understand the science behind a bar’s success and spare no details in their rescues, tackling everything from the perfect pour, to the height of the bar stools.

Today Jon Taffer from “Bar Rescue” sat down with Sam and Bijou from The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star live on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland, OH to talk about his transition from Cleveland to ‘Bar Rescue’ to completing head to head on a brand new television series, RESTAURANT RIVALS: IRVINE VS. TAFFER, starring “Restaurant Impossible’s” Robert Irvine and “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer. A competition that seems to get down and dirty with Jon Taffer and Robert Irvine they put on their tough love and sharp business acumen to the test to help a pair of struggling restaurant owners back to profitability, at a time where the price of food is going up. Jon Taffer and Robert Irvine will flip of a coin to pick a restaurant to flip by creating a new menu, making improvements to the restaurant and staff within 24 hours before a head-to-head dining service determines the winner.

Jon Taffer also offered some golden nuggets on how to help restaurants survive during recent inflation plus more.

All episodes of RESTAURANT RIVALS: IRVINE VS. TAFFER, which premiered March 3rd, can be streamed on discovery+ and new episodes of Paramount Networks number one show Bar Rescue on the Paramount Network.

Did you miss it? Take a listen to Jon Taffer from “Bar Rescue” LIVE with Sam and Bijou from The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star in the video below.

