- CLE
Home- CLE

Baker Mayfield to Cleveland Fans: ‘I Have No Idea What Happens Next’

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

“I have given this franchise everything I have.”

Baker Mayfield has had a roller coaster ride during his four years as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. It looks like that ride may soon be coming to an end.

The Browns have been very publicly attempting to secure embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct and is expected to be suspended by the NFL.

Related Stories

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported yesterday that the Browns weren’t going to be sending Baker to his home state of Texas in the potential Watson trade, but that the QB headed into his fifth year would possibly be traded to another team anyway.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Last night Baker hopped back onto social media to share a heartfelt message with Browns fans. He said specifically that there’s no hidden message, but to most people, it sounds eerily like a ‘goodbye’.

“Cleveland,” Baker began. “The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process.”

How do you feel about Baker possibly playing his last game as a Cleveland Brown?

The Latest:

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odell Beckham Jr, Baker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd at War of Words; Cleveland Twitter Reacts

13 photos Launch gallery

Odell Beckham Jr, Baker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd at War of Words; Cleveland Twitter Reacts

Continue reading Odell Beckham Jr, Baker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd at War of Words; Cleveland Twitter Reacts

Odell Beckham Jr, Baker Mayfield and Colin Cowherd at War of Words; Cleveland Twitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_4789084" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Jeff Zelevansky / Getty[/caption] Why is everybody so mad at the Browns? This past week national sports analyst Colin Cowherd decided to roast Odell Beckham Jr (surprising, right?) on his show. Why exactly Cowherd, who keeps taking repeated shots at the Browns, has decided to focus all of his energy on Cleveland lately is beyond me. It all came to a head on Twitter this past Thursday after an interesting segment from Cowherd, which basically lamented all of OBJ's most not-so-happy moments. Check the segment out below, followed by some of Odell and Baker's tweets in response. Then for some added spice we'll throw in a few notable tweets from the good folks around Northeast Ohio.  

Baker Mayfield to Cleveland Fans: ‘I Have No Idea What Happens Next’  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Millions March On NYC/ Black Lives Matter

North Carolina School Sold Black Students At A…

 47 mins ago
03.16.22
Grand Opening Of Shaquille's At L.A. Live

Shaunie O’ Neal Posts A Video Tribute About…

 3 hours ago
03.16.22
Celebrities Visit Build - September 17, 2019

Jon Taffer ‘Bar Rescue’ on The Sam Sylk…

 1 day ago
03.15.22
Loni Love

Loni Love is Saying ‘The Real’ Hasn’t Been…

 1 day ago
03.15.22
Exclusives
Close