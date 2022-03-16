The Bijou Star Files: Candace Owens Say’s ‘Russian Lives Matter’

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 16, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Candace Owens Shows Support To Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine: ‘Russian Lives Matter’ [Photos]
Conservative political commentator and Trump supporter Candace Owens showed her support for Russia (following the invasion of Ukraine) by changing the Black Lives Matter phrase to "Russian lives matter," which landed her a retweet from the Russian embassy.
Baker Mayfield Says He Has ‘No Clue What Happens Next’ Following Reports of Browns Meeting With Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to social media Tuesday to share a lengthy message in which he thanked fans and said that he has "no clue" about what is going to happen next in his NFL career.
School Superintendent Apologizes After White Students Pretended to Sell Black Classmates in Mock ’Slave Auction’
A North Carolina school district superintendent has issued an apology after parents learned that a mock "slave auction" involving white middle school students selling their Black classmates took place at a local school,
VP KAMALA HARRIS HUBBY DOUG EMHOFF POSITIVE FOR COVID… She’s Still Negative
Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, has contracted COVID-19 — and even though the Veep is still negative … there's concern the White House could be at risk.
RUSSELL WILSON & CIARA VISIT PATIENTS AT DENVER HOSPITAL… 1 Week After Joining Broncos
Russell Wilson and Ciara are wasting no time giving back to their new community — the power couple visited patients at a Denver children's hospital … just one week after Russ was traded to the Broncos.
PETE DAVIDSON COVERED IN BLOOD FOR NEW MOVIE …Not A Kanye Video
Here's Pete Davidson bleeding all over the place as he films for his upcoming horror movie … an image that would probably garner a standing ovation from Kanye West.
JUSSIE SMOLLETT REMOVED FROM PSYCH WARD …Thanks to Fans, Says Brother
A rep for the Sheriff's office tells TMZ, "Mr. Smollett's housing unit was changed Monday to a different cell within Division 8. He was moved from that cell because Cermak Health Services needed his cell for another detained person.
UFC STAR KEVIN HOLLAND STOPS GUNMAN IN SHOOTING… At Sushi Spot
According to police, a man near the suspect grabbed the gun and pointed it away from patrons. Authorities say others — which, presumably, included Holland — then jumped in to help subdue the suspect until cops arrived. Kevin Holland is basically Batman at this point.
Young Dolph Autopsy Report Reveals He Was Hit By 22 Bullets Before He Passed Away
Nearly four months have passed since the late Young Dolph was fatally gunned down in his hometown of Memphis on November 17th, 2021. While fans and Dolph's loved ones continue to mourn his life, new information about his autopsy is revealed.
Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused Of Cheating On Her [Photos + Video]
It's official — Ty Young and Mimi Faust have split up.
Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Passes Away At 37 After Battle With Stomach Cancer
We are saddened to report on the passing of Kelis' husband Mike Mora.
Morris Chestnut Posts New Photo On Set Of The Upcoming ‘The Best Man’ Series
On his Instagram account, Morris Chestnut posted the official first photo on set filming 'The Best Man' series alongside director Malcolm D. Lee.
NBA Fines Brooklyn Nets $50K For Allowing Kyrie Irving Into Locker Room Against NYC COVID Protocols
Kyrie Irving was trending over the weekend after he was seen sitting court-side at the Nets-Knicks game. Despite being able to enter the Barclays Center as a spectator, Kyrie was unable to play in the game due to being unvaccinated.
Evelyn Braxton Pens Sweet Message To Her Daughter Traci Braxton Following Her Passing
It was announced that Traci Braxton passed away at the age of 50 after her private battle with esophageal cancer over the weekend.
Steve Harvey Says ‘America’s Got Talent’ Took His Concept For Their Show
Now ya'll know Steve Harvey is no stranger to telling it like it is, and things were no different during his recent appearance on the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast.
President Biden Signs Bill Into Law Providing $13.6 Billion In Aid To Ukraine
President Joe Biden is doing all he can to support Ukraine while being invaded by Russia. He has been vocal about standing with them, and today he put his money where his mouth is.
Senate Passes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent, Now Heads To House
If you're tired of changing your clocks twice a year, you may not have to in the year 2023.
HBO Max & Discovery+ Set To Combine Into One Streaming Service Following WarnerMedia & Discovery Merger
If your streaming service accounts are piling up and you're thinking about letting some of them go—HBO Max and Discovery+ just made things a little bit easier.
Mike Tyson’s Cannabis Company Announces Launch of Ear-Shaped Weed Gummies ‘Mike Bites’
Nearly 25 years after Mike Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 heavyweight match, the boxing legend's cannabis company is launching ear-shaped weed gummies called "Mike Bites."
A Montreal University Is Offering an Entire Course on Kanye West
Kanye West, already the subject of a three-part Netflix documentary, is about to get his very own university course in Montreal.
Woman Pleads Guilty to Spiking Her Employees’ Energy Drinks With Colon Cleanser
A former Texas elections administrator from Smith County pleaded guilty to serving her employees colon cleanser disguised as an energy drink,
Florida Man Arrested After Buying Meth and Asking Cops to Test Its Authenticity
A Florida man was arrested after phoning the police to have some meth tested for authenticity after he purchased it from a local bar,
Father Facing Charge After 3-Year-Old Son Accidentally Shoots and Kills Mom After Finding His Gun
Tragedy has befallen a family in a Chicago suburb after a three-year-old child accidentally shot and killed his mother after finding his father's gun and playing with it.
Russia Reportedly Asked China for Military and Economic Help
Russia is reportedly asking China for military and economic assistance.
Army Sergeant Killed Girlfriend Because She Laughed At Him When He Professed His Love
Chilling testimony in the murder of Fort Valley State University student, Anitra Gunn, reveals that she was killed because she laughed at her boyfriend.
New COVID-19 Strain Alert: At Least 17 Cases Of ‘Deltacron’ Confirmed Worldwide; Reportedly Just As Infectious As Measles
There's a new COVID-19 strain. It's called "Deltacron," and it could be just as contagious as measles, experts say.
Kourtney Kardashian Says IVF Medication ‘Put Me Into Menopause’
Kourtney Kardashian is getting candid about her decision to have a baby with fiancée Travis Barker at age 42.
Kylie Jenner Says She’s Struggling Postpartum: ‘It’s OK Not to Be OK’
Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, Wolf, back in February.
Colin Kaepernick Recruits Receivers To Workout With In Hopes Of NFL Return [Video]
Colin Kaepernick still hasn't given up on returning to pro football.
Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt ‘Lifts’ Her ‘Higher Than You Ever Thought You Could Go’ [Photos]
Halle Berry has paid tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt after winning her Critics' Choice Award.
Say What Now? Substitute Teacher in Texas Left with Bloody Face After Student Throws a Chair at His Head [Video]
A student at a Texas middle school threw chairs at a 73-year-old substitute teacher.
Ari Lennox ‘Amicably’ Parts Ways With Management Company
Singer Ari Lennox is rounding out the first quarter of the new year with a fresh yet peaceful start. The Dreamville singer and her management company Black Wax have made the decision to "amicably" part ways,
Snoop Dogg Accused Of Harassing Alleged Sexual Assault Victim After She Filed Lawsuit
The 50-year-old hip-hop legend was already in the hot seat for being sued for sexual assault by an unidentified woman, but now, that same woman claims he is harassing her because she has taken legal action against him.
Comedian Donnell Rawlings Says Dave Chappelle’s ‘Chappelle Show’ Only Paid Him $500 A Sketch: It Wasn’t Our Show To Get Rich Off Of
Donnell Rawlings is speaking about the opportunity he received from being featured on Dave Chappelle's Chappelle Show.
Kandi Burruss Physically Separates Family Members During Explosive Argument On Her New “Kandi & The Gang” Spin-Off [VIDEO]
It looks like things are heating up on Kandi Burruss's new spin off "Kandi & The Gang!" The Real Housewives of Atlanta vet's new spin off is becoming a big hit on the Bravonetwork!
(Video) Shaunie O’ Neal Mourns The Loss Of Her Father
Shaunie O' Neal took to Instagram and shared that her father had died.
