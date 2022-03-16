Entertainment News
Shaunie O’ Neal Posts A Video Tribute About The Loss of Her Father

Grand Opening Of Shaquille's At L.A. Live

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Typically for a woman her first male love, the person that shapes who she will probably date/marry is her father and for that father, a daughter will always be daddy’s little girl, so when ladies lose their father it is typically hard.

Those sentiments are exactly what ‘Basketball Wives’ reality star Shaunie O’Neal conveyed as she has posted that she has lost her father with a beautiful video tribute to him.

The first man I ever loved is gone. For some reason it doesn’t seem real at times. But in those moments that it gets tough, I hear your voice.

One thing about my dad is he loved a good time. It was going to be nothing but laughs mixed with him “kickin some knowledge” lol. He left us with SO MANY beautiful memories. ❤️

My goal is to continue making you proud…. I Love you Daddy 💔🙏🏾

The Basketball Wives star and executive producer, 46 year old, Shaunie O’Neal, back in November said “yes” to a proposal from her boyfriend of two years, Pastor Keion Henderson.

The identity of Shaunie O’Neal’s parents has always been private, and no date or cause of death was given.  But that is no excuse to not offer our condolences and keep Shaunie O’Neal uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Shaunie O’Neal’s video tribute to her father below.

