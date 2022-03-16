Jussie Smollett Moved Out Of Psych Ward Due To The Public Applying Pressure, Says Brother

SEE: Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax, Judge Calls Him “Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic”
“Cook County doesn’t really move until they get bad publicity … keep continuing to call Cook County Jail checking in on him and keep saying that you believe he should be free,” said Jocqui.
Jussie was ordered to serve a 5-month sentence under protective custody, 30 months of felony probation, $120K in restitution, and $25K in fines.
Jocqui believes that if fans continue to apply pressure it could possibly make Jussie a free man again.
1.
1 of 17
I see #JussieSmollett trending, and all I think of is 'Juicy Smollyay.' 😂 Thank you, #DaveChappelle. pic.twitter.com/2Ex7fNBKku— 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐮 (@dirty6613) December 9, 2021
2.
2 of 17
Never-seen Bloopers of #JussieSmollett & Osundairo Brothers rehearsing the “Stage Attack” #IdrissTV pic.twitter.com/V2ysW64WQw— IdrissTV (@idrisstv) December 4, 2021
3.
3 of 17
If #JussieSmollett likes the Bath houses in Chicago, he's gonna love the showers in the Cook County Jail 🤣— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 9, 2021
4.
4 of 17
Faking a hate crime is as bad as a hate crime. #JussieSmollett— Aaron (@TheGhostImpala) December 9, 2021
5.
5 of 17
///BREAKING/// A jury has convicted former “Empire” actor #JussieSmollett of faking a hate crime on himself on a frigid night in Chicago in January 2019. Details to come. pic.twitter.com/HNF9q2waH5— Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 9, 2021
6.
6 of 17
#JussieSmollett .. should have to pay it ALL back as well as all the hours in court to convict him! https://t.co/AcXFOiv0Fr— KDWinnie (@KDWinz) December 9, 2021
7.
7 of 17
Jussie Smollett when he finds the guy that's been ruining his life. #JussieSmollett pic.twitter.com/TPiK6yY6A1— Phil (@Philosophagy) December 9, 2021
8.
8 of 17
Unfortunately for #JussieSmollett , he found the only Nigerians incapable of pulling of a scam.— Based Hoppean 🟡⚫️🇻🇦🇺🇦 (@based_hoppean) December 9, 2021
9.
9 of 17
Prisons just started the bidding #JussieSmollett— ☘️🦅 Black Petty God ✊🏾 (@ToneTheWriter) December 9, 2021
10.
10 of 17
#JussieSmollett needs to serve jail time or this verdict is meaningless— Pete (@pete_is_tweetin) December 9, 2021
11.
11 of 17
#JussieSmollettIsGuilty on 5 of 6 charges!!! Great now #LockhisASSUP‼️👍🏽🤣🤣🤣👍🏽F’ #JussieSmollett 💩— JJ 🍷 (@Why121212) December 9, 2021
12.
12 of 17
Worst thing about this #JussieSmollett shit is racist whites going to use him as a example to prove racism is all made up by black people pic.twitter.com/hbpU4WbtoK— CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) December 9, 2021
13.13 of 17
14.
14 of 17
#JussieSmollett how dumb can you get lol 😂— rng8899 (@rng88991) December 9, 2021
15.15 of 17
16.
16 of 17
Then: #JussieSmollett's lawyer team lining up to tell him not to take this whole thing to trial....— monarch (@Quotemeorelse) December 10, 2021
Now: Jussie Smollett's lawyer team: What did we tell ?!?!?! It all could have been... pic.twitter.com/TksuyWkDps
17.17 of 17
