Many tune in daily to Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell for a dose of positivity, and now you’ll be able to get the message through song with Erica’s brand new single, “Positive.”
Before the track becomes available everywhere beginning this Friday (March 18), the award-winning vocalist decided to bless the Get Up! church and fans of gospel music in general with an early treat in the form of the song’s official music video.
The new visuals find our beloved head honcho acting as a sort of harborer of positive energy, spreading it amongst those who need it in a side-of-the-road diner. While many of the patrons deal with their own personal issues, Erica comes along singing as beautifully as we saw her do at Super Bowl LVI last month alongside sister and Mary, Mary bandmate Tina Campbell.
In addition to a few floating flowers and a jukebox that gets the entire restaurant rocking, it’s safe to say that someone’s got the Midas touch when it comes to spreading the positive word of God by way of melodic harmonies.
Watch the music video for “Positive” by Erica Campbell below, and make sure to purchase/stream the song when it hits DSPs beginning this Friday:
Erica Campbell Premieres The Music Video For Her Uplifting New Single “Positive” was originally published on getuperica.com