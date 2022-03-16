Get A Look At ‘The Real Housewives Of Lagos’ Showcasing Nigeria’s Luxurious Lifestyle [SEE TRAILER]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Real Housewives of Lagos is the latest installment coming to the Real Housewives franchise. The reality show is promising to showcase the luxurious side of Nigeria and bring six Nigerian women’s lifestyles to the forefront.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa said in a statement. “The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localization and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent – and the world – another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion, and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

Real Housewives Of Lagos will follow the opulence lives of six Naija women ranging from socialites, stylists, and businesswomen: Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

Get a sneak peek of #RHOLagos below which is set to premiere on April 8 on Showmax.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

RELATED NEWS:

Will Jeannie Mai Be Replacing Kandi Burruss On Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Trending Due To Their Racially Insensitive Comments About James Harden’s Beard

Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’ & This Housewife Married Her Step-Grandfather

9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta 9 photos Launch gallery 9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta 1. Toya Johnson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson (@toyajohnson) 1 of 9 1 of 9 2. Monica 2 of 9 2 of 9 3. Rashan Ali View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashan Ali (@rashanali) 3 of 9 3 of 9 4. Ciara View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) 4 of 9 4 of 9 5. Bernice Burgos View this post on Instagram A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) 5 of 9 5 of 9 6. Angela Simmons View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Renee Simmons (@angelasimmons) 6 of 9 6 of 9 7. Marjorie Harvey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) 7 of 9 7 of 9 8. Cardi B View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) 8 of 9 8 of 9 9. Jada Pinkett-Smith 9 of 9 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta 9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise is famously known for its women of stature and the infamous fun shade and tea throughout each season. Since the finale of season 12, there have been many stories surrounding the show like Nene Leakes being traumatized and going to therapy, rumors of Phaedra Parks getting her peach back, and Kandi Burruss possibly being the highest-paid. Actress Drew Sidora, famously known for her role on The Game and famous Youtuber Latoya Ali are allegedly receiving their peaches for season 13 and #RHOA fans are not here for it. On social media, the viewers have voiced that they would rather previous housewives like Sheree Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, or Kim Zolciak to return. Though neither women have confirmed or denied their new venture on the reality TV show, here are nine women we would like to see join the cast of RHOA. SEE RELATED: New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Leads Black Women Of Bravo’s Black Lives Matter PSA NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited Back For RHOA Season 13 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading 9 Women We Would Like To See Join The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Get A Look At ‘The Real Housewives Of Lagos’ Showcasing Nigeria’s Luxurious Lifestyle [SEE TRAILER] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com