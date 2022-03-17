The Bijou Star Files: Kanye West Is In Instagram Jail

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 17, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST 24-HOUR INSTAGRAM SUSPENSION… After Attacks On Kim, Pete, Trevor & Others

Kanye West is being put in Instagram timeout after going after Kim, Pete, Pete’s writing partner and a racist attack on Trevor Noah. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT GETS OUT OF JAIL …While He Appeals Case

Jussie just walked out of jail in Chicago … and he was flanked by a bunch of security guards as he was whisked away into a waiting SUV and drove off into the night. Read More

D.L. HUGHLEY HEY KANYE, YOU MADE KIM GO WHITE!!!

D.L. Hughley just took the gloves off in his online battle with Kanye, and … well, on a level it’s hilarious. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT DISAPPEARS …Where’d You Go, Brit?

We’ve learned IG did not remove Britney’s page … so it appears she did it herself. Read More

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Her Decision Not To Have Children In New Interview—“I Like My Freedom”

During a recent interview to promote her new album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous,’ Mary J. Blige was asked about her to decision not to have children and as always, she kept it real. Read More

Netflix Is Testing Fee For Subscribers Sharing Passwords With People Outside Their Household

The days of multiple people sharing on Netflix accounts may be coming to an end. Netflix is testing out a new system to crack down on primary account holders sharing their accounts with users outside of their households to address illicit password-sharing. Read More

Telfar Plans to Open First Store in New York City

It looks like you’ll be able to shop your favorite designer bag in more than one place soon. Read More

T.I. Continuing Comedy Career and Shocks Fans with “Pretty Good” Set

Rapper T.I. is taking his standup comedy career very seriously. In a surprise set at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, the crowd was pleasantly “shocked” with the rapper’s performance. Read More

