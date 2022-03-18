P-Valley is Back, With Some New faces [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Down in the valley, Where the girls get naked, if you throwin’ bands then you know she gon’ shake it, 1, 2 break ’em 3, 4 rake ’em…YES, Starz other hit series, that believe it or not has nothing to do with 50 Cent and his ‘Power Universe’, P-Valley took a 2 year long hiatus but it seems that the show that got all us singing their theme song is back along with some new faces.

When Uncle Clifford opens The Pynk (pronounced ‘Da Pank’) doors in June, P-Valley the will be welcoming newbies Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean. Some of you will recognize Gail Bean from another hit series ‘Snowfall’ who plays the character of Wanda, Leon’s ex woman that turned strawberry to reformed crack head. Gail Bean will be joining the cast of P-Valley as Roulette. The question is did uncle Clifford and Lil Murda get married over the hiatus, will Autumn and Mercedes be training the new crew and did Diamond finally cross the Mississippi? And is Autumn now Uncle Clifford’s auntie?

The cast of P-Valley announced the season 2 release date of June 2022 in a video shared on the show’s social media.

Take a look at the video below.

